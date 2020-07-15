Amazon to Develop Comedy ‘The Undesirables’ With Crab Club, SB Projects

Amazon is developing a half-hour comedy series with Crab Club Inc. and SB Projects.

The series is titled “The Undesirables.” It is set in a near-future Los Angeles that explores the unexpected relationships that form when a group of outcasts are forced to bond under unusual circumstances.

Ken Cheng of Crab Club and Arvin Chen will write and executive produce. Jessica Gao and Jimmy O. Yang of Crab Club will executive produce along with Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, and James Shin for SB Projects. The show is the first to be set up under SB Projects’ first-look deal with Amazon.

Cheng’s past TV credits include shows like “Wilfred,” “Betas,” and “Sin City Saints.” He is also currently writing the feature “Easter Sunday” that he will executive produce along with Yang and Gao. Chen is known for writing and directing the feature “Au Revoir Taipei.” His other features include “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?” and “The Great Banquet.”

Crab Club was co-founded by Gao, Yang, and Cheng. It grew out of a recurring dinner party and became a company focused on Asian American creatives.

SB Projects was founded by Braun. The company’s TV credits include “Dave” at FX, the YouTube docuseries “Justin Bieber: Seasons,” CBS’ “Scorpion,” “The Giver,” and “Never Say Never.”

Cheng and Crab Club are repped by Morris Yorn. Chen is repped by CAA and Morris Yorn. Yang is repped by WME and Artists First. Gao is repped by 3 Arts and Morris Yorn.

(Pictured: Jessica Gao)