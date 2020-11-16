Amazon Partners With Nationwide Retailers for ‘The Pack’-Inspired Weekend (EXCLUSIVE)

To celebrate its upcoming reality competition series “The Pack,” as well as dogs all around the world, Amazon Prime Video is launching “Packed Weekend,” a multi-day, dog-friendly series of events and promotions, Variety has learned exclusively.
“The Pack,” which is produced by Amazon Studios and Renegade 83 and is hosted by Lindsey Vonn and her dog Lucy (pictured above), follows 12 teams of a human-canine duo as they travel the world and participate in unique challenges in order to win $500,000. “Packed Weekend,” begins Friday, Nov. 20, the same day the series launches, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 22. During these three days, local businesses in select cities will offer giveaways, discounted or free items and services, gifts with purchase and more.
“Following in the footsteps — or the paw-prints — of our new series ‘The Pack,’ ‘Packed Weekend’ celebrates our four-legged friends, and creates an authentic emotional connection between our brand and our customers,” said Jennifer Verdick, head of partnerships and events, Amazon Prime Video. “We’re so excited to bring ‘The Pack’ to our Prime Video customers around the world, and we think this campaign will help drive global conversation about the show, and our ‘Packed Weekend’ partners, in an organic, meaningful way, on social media and beyond.”
First, ahead of the series premiere, Arizona Cardinals’ Kenyan Drake and Pittsburgh Steelers’ Juju Smith-Schuster will be offering a day-in-the-life look at their lives with dogs and sharing stories of how they became pet parents, the best places they’ve traveled together and more, all via their social media.
As the weekend goes on, Amazon will host dog-friendly viewing parties of “The Pack” across America (in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Washington D.C., Seattle, Boston, San Francisco, Phoenix, Denver, Salt Lake City, San Diego), and in Toronto, London and Paris.
Additionally, Amazon has partnered with Under Armour for a “Pack Walk Challenge.” Using the MapMyFitness or MyFitnessPals apps, dog parents and their pets can stay healthy and join the largest global pack walk ever, as well as participate in programs such as “20 Workouts in 30 Days” or “30 Miles in 30 Days” — complete with a special playlist on Amazon Music. Charitable donation is being encouraged as part of this challenge, with three options built into the apps: The American Heart Association’s Healthy Bond for Life, Environmental Defense Fund and Best Friends Animal Society. Amazon will match up to $100,000 of donations to these organizations, split evenly between the three of them, for a 24-hour period beginning Nov. 21. Those who participate in the challenge will have a chance to win a prize package, which includes roundtrip travel for four from Alaska Airlines.
All details can be found on PackedWeekend.com, but read on for details on some of the participating retailers:
- Alaska Airlines will contribute roundtrip tickets as sweepstakes prizes for the “Pack Walk Challenge.”
- Amazon Books and Amazon 4-star will offer free gift wrapping in eight Amazon 4-star stores plus two Amazon Books stores, as well as distribute dog bandanas over “Packed Weekend” while supplies last.
- Amazon Boxes will feature a special augmented reality (AR) experience on delivery boxes. Through this experience, customers will get to play with the dogs from “The Pack,” including taking selfies.
- Amazon Hub Locker+ locations will distribute festive accessories while supplies last.
- Amazon Music is launching two custom playlists: one including calming songs to relax pups while their humans are away, and another selected by Vonn to pump consumers up for the “Pack Walk Challenge.”
- Amazon Pets will include “The Pack Picks” featuring top products for pets this holiday season via their Holiday Gift Guide.
- American Heart Association will collaborate with the show via its “Healthy Bond for Life” initiative, which promotes the health benefits of pet ownership, both physical and mental.
- Best Friends Animal Society will be the cornerstone animal welfare charitable organization. The organization works to save homeless pets in America by building community programs and partnerships across the nation.
- BringFido.com will give users the chance to win an Amazon gift card when they share their favorite pet-friendly spot.
- Camp Bow Wow will offer pet parents the chance to win a free year of doggy day care and boarding services.
- Cesar is supporting the show with a media campaign.
- Cheerios is also supporting the show with a media campaign.
- Chopra Global will curate articles and meditation recommendations for animal lovers and pet parents seeking personal transformation for collective well-being.
- Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) will work with Amazon to relay the importance of taking care of our planet, for humans and animals alike.
- Homes.com will offer consumers the chance to tour dog houses and walk around the neighborhood from a dog’s point of view. The website will also share fun facts about pet ownership and homeowners.
- Maxbone will offer a three-day discount and host a social media giveaway.
- Minted will host a sale on select items, including custom silhouette portraits and wrapping paper featuring the customers’ canines.
- Pretty Frank will donate to Environmental Defense Fund over “Packed Weekend.”
- Red Roof will re-brand during “Packed Weekend” to become Red Woof. The chain already allows pets to stay for free, but now it will also provide special check-in gifts at 20 properties over “Packed Weekend” when guests arrive with pets in tow, plus offer a nationwide discount of 15% off stays.
- Rex Specs will offer a giveaway on social media, and editorial content around the premiere of the show.
- Rocco & Roxie will host a giveaway on social media over “Packed Weekend.”
- Rover will share behind-the-scenes tips and tricks for pet parents. This editorial features Nicole Ellis, a renowned trainer and member of “The Pack” dog safety team.
- Saks Fifth Avenue is creating a shopping experience tailor-made for canines and their human companions on their website.
- Seecaas will donate to Best Friends Animal Society over “Packed Weekend.”
- Sleepypod will celebrate with “Three Days of Giveaways,” with prizes including leashes, collars, harnesses and carriers.
- The Bear & The Rat will offer an online discount during “Packed Weekend.”
- Tractive will make donations to local shelters.
- Under Armour Connected Fitness will host the “Pack Walk Challenge.”
- Wisdom Panel will host a giveaway for their dog DNA tests on social media.
- Zappos.com will help consumers get prepped for the “Pack Walk Challenge” by sharing top footwear picks for human and dog participants.