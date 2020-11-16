Amazon Partners With Nationwide Retailers for ‘The Pack’-Inspired Weekend (EXCLUSIVE)

To celebrate its upcoming reality competition series “The Pack,” as well as dogs all around the world, Amazon Prime Video is launching “Packed Weekend,” a multi-day, dog-friendly series of events and promotions, Variety has learned exclusively.

“The Pack,” which is produced by Amazon Studios and Renegade 83 and is hosted by Lindsey Vonn and her dog Lucy (pictured above), follows 12 teams of a human-canine duo as they travel the world and participate in unique challenges in order to win $500,000. “Packed Weekend,” begins Friday, Nov. 20, the same day the series launches, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 22. During these three days, local businesses in select cities will offer giveaways, discounted or free items and services, gifts with purchase and more.

“Following in the footsteps — or the paw-prints — of our new series ‘The Pack,’ ‘Packed Weekend’ celebrates our four-legged friends, and creates an authentic emotional connection between our brand and our customers,” said Jennifer Verdick, head of partnerships and events, Amazon Prime Video. “We’re so excited to bring ‘The Pack’ to our Prime Video customers around the world, and we think this campaign will help drive global conversation about the show, and our ‘Packed Weekend’ partners, in an organic, meaningful way, on social media and beyond.”

First, ahead of the series premiere, Arizona Cardinals’ Kenyan Drake and Pittsburgh Steelers’ Juju Smith-Schuster will be offering a day-in-the-life look at their lives with dogs and sharing stories of how they became pet parents, the best places they’ve traveled together and more, all via their social media.

As the weekend goes on, Amazon will host dog-friendly viewing parties of “The Pack” across America (in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Washington D.C., Seattle, Boston, San Francisco, Phoenix, Denver, Salt Lake City, San Diego), and in Toronto, London and Paris.

Additionally, Amazon has partnered with Under Armour for a “Pack Walk Challenge.” Using the MapMyFitness or MyFitnessPals apps, dog parents and their pets can stay healthy and join the largest global pack walk ever, as well as participate in programs such as “20 Workouts in 30 Days” or “30 Miles in 30 Days” — complete with a special playlist on Amazon Music. Charitable donation is being encouraged as part of this challenge, with three options built into the apps: The American Heart Association’s Healthy Bond for Life, Environmental Defense Fund and Best Friends Animal Society. Amazon will match up to $100,000 of donations to these organizations, split evenly between the three of them, for a 24-hour period beginning Nov. 21. Those who participate in the challenge will have a chance to win a prize package, which includes roundtrip travel for four from Alaska Airlines.

All details can be found on PackedWeekend.com, but read on for details on some of the participating retailers: