Amazon Sets Documentary Series on Racing Champion Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso

Amazon Prime has commissioned a new documentary series about Spanish racing driver Fernando Alonso, it announced Thursday. Titled “Fernando,” the new documentary will feature intimate access to Alonso and his racing team throughout the past year in the lead up to his debut at the Dakar Rally in South America.

The 5-part series will delve into the life of the two-time Formula One champion, who won back-to-back championships in 2005 and 2006, both on and off the track over the past year since his retirement from Formula One in 2018. It will document his participation in events including the Indianapolis 500 and Le Mans 24 hours, culminating in his first outing at Dakar Rally last January.

Javier Mendez, director of global content for production company The Mediopro Studio, said the series would offer “a personal and up-close vision of the champion, quite different from the public profile we have seen.” He also said it would share the driver’s reflexions about  “possible come back to F1.” “Fernando is a winner and his goal along this year has been to demonstrate that he is the best driver in any four wheels vehicle.”

As well as Alonso himself the series gives access to his inner circle, including his manager, sister, his partner and racing colleagues.

“Fernando” will debut on the streaming platform in Spain, France, Italy, U.K., and Latin America later in 2020.

