Amazon Orders Sci-Fi Drama ‘Lightyears’ From Legendary Television (EXCLUSIVE)

After the success of Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne’s fantasy show “Carnival Row,” Amazon has set its sights on another high-concept series from Legendary Television.

The streamer has issued a series order for “Lightyears,” an hourlong sci-fi-drama produced by Legendary, Variety has learned exclusively from sources.

“Lightyears” hails from Holden Miller and “The Son” writer and “Into the Badlands” producer Daniel C. Connolly (pictured left). Argentinian director Juan José Campanella (pictured right, who is best known for directing Oscar winner “The Secret In Their Eyes” and multiple episodes of AMC’s “Halt And Catch Fire”) has been tapped to helm and executive produce the first two episodes.

The series centers around Franklin and Irene York, a couple who years ago discovered a chamber buried in their backyard which inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet. They’ve carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man enters their lives, the Yorks’ quiet existence is quickly upended, and the mysterious chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined.

Connolly will serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Miller writing and co-exec producing.

“Holden and Dan have created an ambitious story, one that’s fantastical but filled with utterly human characters. We’re so pleased to team with Legendary on another compelling new series, and we can’t wait to see how this team brings this world to life,” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon Studios.

Mosaic’s Jimmy Miller and Sam Hansen serving as executive producers.

“We are thrilled to continue to grow our business with Amazon Studios,” said Nick Pepper, President of Legendary Television. “Holden and Dan have led an inspired team in crafting this wholly original, deeply emotional story and we couldn’t be more excited to bring Lightyears to audiences around the world.”

Legendary TV also has a series based on “Paper Girls,” the sci-fi graphic novels written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang, in the pipeline at Amazon.