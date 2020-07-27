Amazon Joins BBC One on Emily Mortimer’s ‘Pursuit of Love’ Series as Filming Begins

Amazon has come onboard the BBC One series “The Pursuit of Love” from Emily Mortimer. Filming on the series has now begun after it was delayed in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Written and directed by Mortimer, the three-episode series adaptation of the Nancy Mitford novel of the same name is set in Europe between the two World Wars. It story follows Linda Radlett (Lily James) and her best friend and cousin Fanny Logan (Emily Beecham).

Consumed by a desire for love and marriage, the two women are on the hunt for the ideal husband. Their friendship is put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart, to increasingly wild and outrageous places. The cast also includes Dominic West, Dolly Wells, Andrew Scott, Mortimer, and Beattie Edmondson.

The show will be filmed primarily around the Bristol and Bath area in the UK. It is one of the first productions to get rolling again in the U.K. after the pandemic shut down physical production for months.

“I’ve always loved Nancy Mitford so when I was asked to adapt ‘The Pursuit of Love’ it was impossible to say no,” Mortimer said. “It’s an outrageously funny and honest story, whose central character – the wild, love-addicted Linda Radlett – still reads as a radical. I feel privileged to be directing this show and working with the brilliant teams at Open Book, Moonage Pictures, Amazon Studios and the BBC.”

Alongside Open Book and Moonage, the show is produced by Rhonda Smith. Executive producers are Charles Collier, Matthew Read and Frith Tiplady for Open Book and Moonage Pictures. The show has been commissioned for BBC One by Charlotte Moore, BBC Director of Content and Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama. Amazon Studios is co-producing within the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. BBC Studios are the international distributors and brokered the deal with Amazon Studios.