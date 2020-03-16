Amazon Looks to Score With Paris Saint-Germain Football Docuseries

Amazon Prime Video has greenlit a sports docuseries about top flight French football club, Paris Saint-Germain.

The latest in a line of Amazon original documentaries about top sports clubs and individuals, the four-part series includes interviews with previous and current players, coaches, supporters and executives from the club. It also features footage from inside the day-to-day life of the club and how it prepares for its matches.

Paris Saint-Germain has attracted many leading players including Ronaldinho, Beckham, Ibrahimovic, and currently Neymar Jr, Mbappé, Cavani and Thiago Silva.

Jointly produced by PSG TV and CAPA and directed by Manuel Herrero, the docuseries will launch this year on Amazon Prime Video globally, except in China and Middle East.

The untitled docuseries will have exclusive footage captured during the current season and over the last 50 years and promises a level of access never granted by the club before.

Created in 1970, Paris Saint-Germain football club is the youngest club in the European elite. It is now regarded as one of the world’s top football clubs, with 81 million social media followers and international offices in Doha, New York and Singapore. The documentary series will recount how the club has developed over time.

It joins a growing number of original Amazon sports docs, including the “All or Nothing” series, which has gained access to clubs including Manchester City, the Dallas Cowboys and the New Zealand All Blacks. Meanwhile, “Andy Murray: Resurfacing” went behind the scenes with the Wimbledon tennis winner, while “El Corazon de Serigo Ramos” profiled the Real Madrid player.

The series will join upcoming French Amazon Originals including “Voltaire Mixte,” “True Story,” “Operation Totem” and “The Missing One.”