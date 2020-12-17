Amazon to Develop Bill Konigsberg’s ‘The Bridge’ as Limited Series, David Mandell to Write (EXCLUSIVE)

In a competitive situation, Amazon has acquired the rights to the Bill Konigsberg’s novel “The Bridge” with David Mandell set to adapt the book for television, Variety has learned exclusively.

The limited series will be produced by Amazon Studios in association with PKM Productions. Mandell will write and executive produce, with Konigsberg also executive producing along with Patrick Moran of PKM. Moran is currently under an overall deal with Amazon.

In “The Bridge,” neither Tillie nor Aaron goes to the top of the George Washington Bridge with the idea that their life matters all that much. They don’t know each other, but one thing they share is the belief that no one will miss them when they’re gone. When they interrupt each other’s suicide plan, they are forced to make a quick decision: jump or not jump. Based on the decision each makes in the split second that they sit a hundred feet apart, staring at each other with one leg over the rail, the world splits into four alternate realities. What Tillie and Aaron don’t know is that every life is inexorably tied together, and there’s no way to predict the impact a life—or the absence of a life—can have.

Konigsberg is the award-winning author of six young adult novels. Those include “The Porcupine of Truth,” “Openly Straight,” “Out of the Pocket,” and “The Music of What Happens.” “The Bridge,” his latest novel, was released this fall. Prior to his work as a novelist, he was a sports writer and editor for The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

Mandell is repped by CAA, Grandview, and Sloane Offer. Konigsberg is repped by CAA and Emerald City Literary Agency.