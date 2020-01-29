Amazon Orders Animated Series About Los Angeles Hypebeast Culture

Amazon is set to explore the strange phenomenon of Los Angeles hypebeast culture.

The streamer has issued a two-season order for “Fairfax,” an animated series which follows four middle school best friends on a never-ending quest for clout on L.A.’s titular Fairfax Avenue: the “pulsing heart of hypebeast culture.”

The series hails from creators Matt Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum, and Teddy Riley, and is slated to premiere on Amazon in 2021. Serious Business and “Big Mouth” animation studio Titmouse are partnering with Amazon Studios on the show.

“This show is a love letter to kids today – the generation that will most definitely save the world from global warming, if they don’t die from eating Tide Pods first. It’s a modern look at the timeless struggle to be cooler than you are, to fit in while standing out, and what it feels like to wait in line for a pair of sneakers you’re never going to cop. We’re incredibly excited to be working with Serious Business, Somehoodlum, Pizzaslime, Titmouse, and Amazon Studios. We couldn’t have asked for a better team.”

Both seasons will consist of eight half-hour episodes and represent only Amazon’s second adult animated offerings after “Undone,” which was renewed for a second season back in Nov. 2019.

“’Fairfax’ is smart, weird and hilarious, and we’re excited to work with Matt, Aaron, Teddy and the teams at Serious Business and Titmouse so our Prime Video customers around the world can see this unique new series,” said Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of Television at Amazon Studios.

The series also “BoJack Horseman” writer Peter A. Knight on board as an executive producer. Jon Zimelis and Jason U. Nadler will EP for Serious Business, while Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina will exec produce for Titmouse.

Characters for the series were designed by artist Somehoodlum, who also serves as consulting producer. Online story Pizzaslime is also on board as a consulting producer, overseeing the show’s connection to hype culture in the real world.

News of the series comes only a couple days after Titmouse signed a comprehensive overall deal with Netflix.