‘Amazing Race’ Season 32 Premiere Pushed Back as CBS Sets ‘Game On,’ ‘Tough as Nails’ Dates

CBS announced Wednesday that it is delaying the planned premiere of “The Amazing Race” Season 32, while also announcing the premieres of new unscripted series “Game On!” and “Tough as Nails.”

“Amazing Race” was originally set to debut on May 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, taking over “Survivor’s” time slot after that show’s season finale. Now, the network says the travel competition series will premiere later in 2020 with no specific date given. Season 32 of the Emmy-winning series was shot in 2018. Variety exclusively reported that Season 33 was two weeks into shooting before being shut down due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, “Game On!” will premiere on May 20 in the 8 p.m. time slot. Hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, the series is based on the U.K. favorite “A League of Their Own.” It pits two teams of three, captained by tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams and Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, alongside comedians Bobby Lee and Ian Karmel and rotating sports stars, comedians and celebrities, against each other in physical challenges, trivia, and field competitions.

“Tough as Nails” will premiere July 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. It is a competition series featuring everyday Americans who will be tested for their strength, endurance, life skills and mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites.

“These are two timely and entertaining series for summer,” said Noriko Kelley, executive vice president of Program Planning and Scheduling for CBS Entertainment. “’Game On!’ is funny, unpredictable and feel-good television, and ‘Tough as Nails’ celebrates the hard-working heroes of America in a uniquely emotional and gritty real-world competition.”

“Tough as Nails” is produced by Raquel Productions Inc. in association with Tough House Productions Inc. “The Amazing Race’s” Phil Keoghan and Louise Keoghan executive produce with Anthony Carbone.

“Game On!” is produced by Eye Productions Inc. and Fulwell 73 Productions with CPL Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company. Executive producers for Fulwell 73 Productions are Ben Winston, James Corden and Emma Conway with David Taylor, Murray Boland and Danielle Lux serving as executive producers for CPL Productions. Elle Key, Keegan-Michael Key, Henry Penzi, and Williams also serve as executive producers.