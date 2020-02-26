Amanda Warren Joins Patrick Dempsey in CBS Political Pilot ‘Ways and Means’

Amanda Warren has been cast alongside Patrick Dempsey in the CBS drama pilot “Ways and Means.”

In the pilot, a powerful Congressional leader (Dempsey) who has lost faith in politics finds himself working secretly with an idealistic young Congresswoman (not yet cast) from the opposing party to subvert the hopelessly gridlocked system he helped create.

Warren will star as Jerlene Brooks, a former community organizer and progressive activist. The character is further described as a formidable Democratic Congresswoman and rising star in the political arena. She wrestles with an inner turmoil regarding the price of power, and struggles with her progressive roots versus the demands of leadership.

Warren’s previous TV credits include the CBS shows “Madam Secretary,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” and “FBI.” She also recently starred in “The Purge” series at USA Network and has appeared on shows such as Apple’s “Dickinson,” HBO’s “The Leftovers,” and “Power” at Starz. She will also appear in the upcoming third season of “Genius” for Nat Geo, which will focus on legendary singer Aretha Franklin. Her feature credits include the Academy Award-winning drama “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” as well as “Seven Psychopaths” and “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

She is repped by Buchwald, Viewpoint, and Jackoway Tyerman.

“Ways and Means” hails from writers and executive producers Mike Murphy and Ed Redlich. Former CBS Entertainment head Nina Tassler will executive produce along with Denise Di Novi of PatMa Productions. Tom Lassally of 3 Arts Entertainment will also executive produce, with Dempsey executive producing in addition to starring. Joannie Burstein will co-executive produce. CBS Television Studios will produce.