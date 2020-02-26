×

Amanda Warren Joins Patrick Dempsey in CBS Political Pilot ‘Ways and Means’

By

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Amanda Warren
CREDIT: Wolfe & Von

Amanda Warren has been cast alongside Patrick Dempsey in the CBS drama pilot “Ways and Means.”

In the pilot, a powerful Congressional leader (Dempsey) who has lost faith in politics finds himself working secretly with an idealistic young Congresswoman (not yet cast) from the opposing party to subvert the hopelessly gridlocked system he helped create.

Warren will star as Jerlene Brooks, a former community organizer and progressive activist. The character is further described as a formidable Democratic Congresswoman and rising star in the political arena. She wrestles with an inner turmoil regarding the price of power, and struggles with her progressive roots versus the demands of leadership.

Warren’s previous TV credits include the CBS shows “Madam Secretary,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” and “FBI.” She also recently starred in “The Purge” series at USA Network and has appeared on shows such as Apple’s “Dickinson,” HBO’s “The Leftovers,” and “Power” at Starz. She will also appear in the upcoming third season of “Genius” for Nat Geo, which will focus on legendary singer Aretha Franklin. Her feature credits include the Academy Award-winning drama “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” as well as “Seven Psychopaths” and “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

She is repped by Buchwald, Viewpoint, and Jackoway Tyerman.

“Ways and Means” hails from writers and executive producers Mike Murphy and Ed Redlich. Former CBS Entertainment head Nina Tassler will executive produce along with Denise Di Novi of PatMa Productions. Tom Lassally of 3 Arts Entertainment will also executive produce, with Dempsey executive producing in addition to starring. Joannie Burstein will co-executive produce. CBS Television Studios will produce.

More TV

  • MADAM CJ WALKER

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Unveils 'Self Made' Trailer Starring Octavia Spencer

    In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix released the trailer for “Self Made: Inspired By the Life of Madam C.J. Walker” and HBO announced a premiere date for “Betty.”  FIRST LOOKS Netflix released the official trailer “Self Made: Inspired By the Life of Madam C.J. Walker.” Executive produced by and starring Octavia Spencer, the four-part limited [...]

  • Amanda Warren

    Amanda Warren Joins Patrick Dempsey in CBS Political Pilot 'Ways and Means'

    Amanda Warren has been cast alongside Patrick Dempsey in the CBS drama pilot “Ways and Means.” In the pilot, a powerful Congressional leader (Dempsey) who has lost faith in politics finds himself working secretly with an idealistic young Congresswoman (not yet cast) from the opposing party to subvert the hopelessly gridlocked system he helped create. [...]

  • Baby Yoda featured image

    Questions Remain for Disney Plus, Hulu Amid Iger-Chapek CEO Transition

    In a surprise announcement, Bob Iger said he was stepping down as Disney’s chief exec citing “the successful launch of Disney’s direct-to-consumer businesses” as one reason for the timing as he hands off to new CEO Bob Chapek. True, Disney earlier this month reported tremendous growth for Disney Plus, racking up 28.6 million users just [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein Trial and Verdict

    European Industry Buoyed by Weinstein Verdict: 'Things Have Irrevocably Changed'

    Global film and TV executives, including “Elizabeth” producer Alison Owen and “Shakespeare in Love” producer David Parfitt, have spoken out about Harvey Weinstein’s guilty verdict, calling it a “seismic” victory that will bring about immutable change. Monday’s long-awaited outcome to the U.S. trial, which saw Weinstein convicted of sexual assault and third-degree rape, has been [...]

  • Liza Lapira

    Queen Latifah's 'Equalizer' Reboot Pilot at CBS Casts Liza Lapira

    Liza Lapira has signed on to the “Equalizer” reboot pilot currently in the works at CBS, Variety has learned. She joins previously announced series lead Queen Latifah. In the new version of the series, Queen Latifah portrays Robyn McCall, an enigmatic figure who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. Lapira [...]

  • Michael Rooker

    Michael Rooker Joins Showtime Pilot 'The President Is Missing'

    Michael Rooker has been cast as a series regular in the Showtime drama pilot “The President Is Missing.” Rooker joins previously announced lead David Oyelowo and cast members Janet McTeer, Medina Senghore, Paul Adelstein, and Gina Gallego in the pilot, which is based on the novel of the same name by James Patterson and Bill [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad