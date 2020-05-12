‘Alternatino with Arturo Castro’ Moves to Quibi for Season 2

“Alternatino” has had to find an alternative home for season 2.

The Comedy Central variety show, which debuted its first season on the ViacomCBS cabler in June 2019, has been picked up for a second season at Quibi. Jeffrey Katzenberg’s recently-launched platform is reviving a handful of old shows, including another Comedy Central-produced series in “Reno 911!,” but this marks the first time Quibi has picked up a series that was dropped by a linear network.

Sources with knowledge of the situation say that Comedy Central continues to own the show, and that this news does not necessarily mean that potential future seasons won’t return to the network. However, that doesn’t seem all that likely given this departure to a platform with a smaller audience. Season 1 will continue to stream on Comedy Central and other ViacomCBS platforms.

“I’m thrilled to launch ‘Alternatino’ in this exciting new platform while being able to remain a part of the Comedy Central family. I’m also thrilled about the churro truck they offered as part of the deal. Thanks Quibi! Mmm…churros,” said Castro.

“Alternatino” hails from Comedy Central Productions, with Castro serving as creator, star and executive producer. The sketch show is based on Castro’s experiences as a Latino millennial in the United States.

Avalon’s David Martin, Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner and Sam Saifer are executive producers alongside fellow executive producer Jay Martel. Ari Pearce and Manny Jaquez are the executives in charge for Comedy Central Productions.

News of the pick up comes just one day after Katzenberg blamed the platform’s struggle to take off so far on the coronavirus pandemic in a New York Times interview.

Two weeks after its April 6 launch, Quibi reported it had 2.7 million downloads, and the Times article said the app may now have 2.9 million customers. Ahead of its launch, the company predicted it would have 7 million downloads by the end of its first year and it would generate $250 million in revenue.