‘Altered Carbon’ Canceled After Two Seasons at Netflix

“Altered Carbon” has been canceled at Netflix, Variety has confirmed.

The second season of the sci-fi series aired on the streaming service back in February, while the first season aired in 2018. An anime special titled “Resleeved,” which was set before the events of Season 1, was released in 2019.

The series was based on the novel of the same name by Richard K. Morgan. It followed the adventures of interstellar warrior Takeshi Kovacs, who was played by Joel Kinnaman in Season 1 and by Anthony Mackie in Season 2. According to an individual with knowledge of the decision, the decision to cancel the show was made due to Netflix’s traditional approach of cost versus viewership of a series.

Last week, it was announced that Netflix had pulled the plug on both “The Society” and “I’m Not Okay With This” due to budgetary issues surrounding increased health and safety costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both shows had been renewed for second seasons.

“Altered Carbon” took place in a futuristic world where the human mind has been digitized and a person can transfer their consciousness from one body to the next.

Season 2 of the series also starred Renée Elise Goldsberry, Lela Loren, Simone Missick, Chris Conner, Dina Shihabi and Torben Liebrecht along with Mackie. Will Yun Lee and James Saito guest starred.

From Skydance Television, the series was executive produced by Alison Schapker, Laeta Kalogridis, James Middleton, Rose Lam, Bradley J. Fischer, James Vanderbilt, Mike Medavoy and Arnold W. Messer, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross for Skydance.