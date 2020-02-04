×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Allison Wallach Tapped to Head Fox Entertainment’s Unscripted Studio

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Allison Wallach
CREDIT: Fox

Fox Entertainment has named Allison Wallach to the newly created position of executive vice president of Fox Alternative Entertainment, Fox Entertainment’s recently formed in-house unscripted studio.

Wallach will be tasked with identifying, developing and producing unscripted programming both for Fox and other platforms, growing the alternative studio’s staff, talent and producer pipeline.

FAE, formed just last year in the wake of the broadcast network’s split from its parent company’s studio operations following the Disney-Fox merger, notably has “The Masked Singer” in its portfolio, taking over production of the popular competition series in its second season.

“From development, to production, to the agency side, Allison has worked in every facet of television and has a remarkable understanding of the business,” said Wade. “As FAE begins to grow, her knowledge and experience will help build and add value to this studio and take us to the next level.”

Wallach was most recently president of Jupiter Entertainment, joining the company in 2015 to lead its content portfolio expansion into new genres and distribution platforms. Prior to that, she spent five years as an agent at UTA’s alternative TV department and two years before that as senior VP of programming at BBC Worldwide Productions. Before her time at BBC, Wallach served as VP of programming at Lifetime.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Rob, Charlie and everyone on FOX’s Alternative team,” said Wallach. “The content business is evolving rapidly with so much opportunity in this space. It’s amazing to have this kind of support and incredible foundation from which to build out a studio, and especially during this really exciting time at FOX Entertainment.”

More TV

  • House of Payne

    Tyler Perry Sets 'House of Payne' Revival at BET

    Tyler Perry is bringing back the multi-cam comedy series “House of Payne” at BET. Perry and the cabler have commissioned a new season of the series. The revival picks up five years after the conclusion of the original series. Original stars LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis Patton, Lance Gross, Demetria McKinney, China Anne McClain, Larramie “Doc” [...]

  • Allison Wallach

    Allison Wallach Tapped to Head Fox Entertainment's Unscripted Studio

    Fox Entertainment has named Allison Wallach to the newly created position of executive vice president of Fox Alternative Entertainment, Fox Entertainment’s recently formed in-house unscripted studio. Wallach will be tasked with identifying, developing and producing unscripted programming both for Fox and other platforms, growing the alternative studio’s staff, talent and producer pipeline. FAE, formed just [...]

  • Channel 4’s All 4 Acquires U.K.

    Channel 4’s All 4 Acquires U.K. Streaming Rights to ‘Seinfeld’

    Channel 4’s streaming service All 4 has acquired the U.K. rights to “Seinfeld” as part of a deal with Sony Pictures Television, the company announced on Tuesday. The streamer will host the iconic 1990s sitcom until Netflix takes the global rights in 2021. All 4 will drop the first three seasons of “Seinfeld” on Feb. [...]

  • Russian Doll

    Music Supervisors to Watch: 10 Tastemakers Soundtracking Today's Top Shows and Films

    In the ten years since the Guild of Music Supervisors was formed, the organization has come a long way. Granted, the job still involves low pay, long hours and little respect, but at least the craft has been validated with Grammy and Emmy categories introduced by the Recording Academy and the Television Academy, respectively. The [...]

  • Verve

    AMC Studios Alum Rick Olshansky Joins Verve as Special Advisor

    Former AMC Studios executive Rick Olshansky has joined Verve talent agency in the role of special advisor. Olshansky will help the agency run its business operations and represent Verve on dealmaking with outside entities. The literary-focused agency is marking its 10th anniversary this year. “Rick’s invaluable industry experience will help Verve centralize its legal/business affairs [...]

  • "In Dreams Begin Responsibilities" - Multiple

    Edie Falco in 'Tommy': TV Review

    “Tommy,” a new cop drama on CBS, creates its stakes through a sort of gender essentialism. Its protagonist isn’t just the first woman to be the chief of police in Los Angeles; she polices, perhaps, in a more gentle and thoughtful manner than a man in her position might. Which is not to say that [...]

  • Patrick Dempsey'The Art of Racing in

    Patrick Dempsey to Star in Political Drama Pilot 'Ways and Means' at CBS

    Patrick Dempsey is set to play the lead in a drama pilot that has been ordered at CBS. The series is titled “Ways and Means.” It centers on a powerful congressional leader (Dempsey) who has lost faith in politics who finds himself working secretly with an idealistic young congresswoman from the opposing party to subvert [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad