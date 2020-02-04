Allison Wallach Tapped to Head Fox Entertainment’s Unscripted Studio

Fox Entertainment has named Allison Wallach to the newly created position of executive vice president of Fox Alternative Entertainment, Fox Entertainment’s recently formed in-house unscripted studio.

Wallach will be tasked with identifying, developing and producing unscripted programming both for Fox and other platforms, growing the alternative studio’s staff, talent and producer pipeline.

FAE, formed just last year in the wake of the broadcast network’s split from its parent company’s studio operations following the Disney-Fox merger, notably has “The Masked Singer” in its portfolio, taking over production of the popular competition series in its second season.

“From development, to production, to the agency side, Allison has worked in every facet of television and has a remarkable understanding of the business,” said Wade. “As FAE begins to grow, her knowledge and experience will help build and add value to this studio and take us to the next level.”

Wallach was most recently president of Jupiter Entertainment, joining the company in 2015 to lead its content portfolio expansion into new genres and distribution platforms. Prior to that, she spent five years as an agent at UTA’s alternative TV department and two years before that as senior VP of programming at BBC Worldwide Productions. Before her time at BBC, Wallach served as VP of programming at Lifetime.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Rob, Charlie and everyone on FOX’s Alternative team,” said Wallach. “The content business is evolving rapidly with so much opportunity in this space. It’s amazing to have this kind of support and incredible foundation from which to build out a studio, and especially during this really exciting time at FOX Entertainment.”