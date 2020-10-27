Allison Tolman, Nick Frost to Star in ‘Why Women Kill’ Season 2 at CBS All Access

Allison Tolman and Nick Frost have been cast in Season 2 of “Why Women Kill” at CBS All Access.

The second season of the dark comedy anthology series is set in 1949. It will explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society, and finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong.

Tolman will play Alma, a timid and awkward housewife, who remains optimistic in the face of the world’s cruelty. Alma yearns for a spot in the local garden club and to see her ungainly daughter married, but her life is disrupted once she learns of her husband’s secret hobby.

Frost will play Bertram, Alma’s beloved husband who spends his days as a veterinarian putting sick and injured animals out of their misery. Always kind and good-humored, Bertram has a secret hobby that is darker than his jovial nature lets on.

Tolman broke out with her starring role in the first season of “Fargo,” which earned her an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination. She went on to star in the ABC shows “Emergence” and “Downward Dog,” while also appearing in shows like “The Twilight Zone” reboot at CBS All Access and “Castle Rock,” “Mosaic,” and “Good Girls.”

She is repped by UTA, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham.

Frost started out on the British series “Spaced” before going on to star in the cult hit horror comedy “Shaun of the Dead.” He has also starred in the films “Hot Fuzz” and “The World’s End,” along with “Fighting With My Family” and “Tomb Raider.” On the TV side, he has appeared on shows like “Into the Badlands,” “Sick Note,” and the upcoming series “Truth Seekers,” the last of which he created and co-wrote.

He is repped by UTA, YMU Drama, Think Tank Management, and Peikoff Mahan

Marc Cherry created “Why Women Kill” and serves as executive producer. Imagine Television Studios’ Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey also executive produce along with Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis, Marc Webb, and Francie Calfo. Imagine and CBS Television Studios produce.