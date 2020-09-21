All3Media America CEO Tim Pastore to Step Down

Tim Pastore is stepping down as CEO of All3Media America, exiting the role after two years at the top of the “Fleabag” and “The Circle” production group. Pastore joined All3Media back in Sept. 2018, having previously served as president of original programming and production at National Geographic.

“It’s been a privilege to lead such a dynamic group of people in my time at the helm of All3Media America,” Pastore said in a statement. “I’m so proud of the work that this team has accomplished, including the launch of new companies with marquee creative talent, the expansion of the overall programming slate, and truly meaningful diversity and inclusion initiatives that I know will create more and more equitable opportunities for years to come. I look forward to seeing All3Media America continue to grow and succeed under Jane Turton and Group COO Sara Geater’s direct leadership going forward.”

Despite Pastore’s departure, All3Media Group CEO Jane Turton says the U.S. is “an incredibly important market for us, and we are committed to increasing investment to drive further growth.”

“He has put us on the path to achieve further growth as we continue to supercharge our non-scripted slate in the U.S.,” said Turton of Pastore. “Our format pipeline is bigger than ever, and we’ll be bringing more and more successful U.K. formats to American audiences as well as developing original ideas from the U.S. teams in LA and New York.

“Brilliant commercial and creative talent is at the very heart of All3Media and I am looking forward to working closely with the U.K. and U.S. teams as we continue to develop and create, original, high quality content to entertain audiences in America,” she added.

Pastore is know for being a well-liked, hands-on exec with with a history of entrepreneurial innovation and deal-making skills.

Headquartered in London, All3Media is made of 13 different production companies and produces a whole host of series across streaming, cable and broadcast. Some of their recent commissions include the “Punky Brewster” sequel series at Peacock, and the popular reality format “The Circle” at Netflix.