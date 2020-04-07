TV Ratings: ‘All Rise’ Scores Audience High as ‘The Voice’ Ticks Down

Two CBS dramas drew larger than usual audiences on Monday night, as “The Voice” took a ratings hit while still coming out on top.

“All Rise,” which yesterday announced it will air a virtual, filmed from home episode later this month, scored a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 6.1 million viewers, a season high for the freshman show. “Bull” followed it up with a 0.7 and 7.1 million viewers, equaling the season high audience from last episode. “The Neighborhood” and “Bob Hearts Abishola” both lost a little ground from the season high ratings from last time around, with the former delivering a 1.0 and 7.3 million viewers, and the latter a 0.8 and 6.7 million.

“The Voice” was the top rated program of the night at a 1.5 and 9.5 million viewers, which represents a 13% ratings drop week-to-week. “Manifest” scored a ratings uptick with its season 2 finale, coming in at a 0.8 and 4.6 million viewers, its largest audience since the season premiere in January.

ABC aired its “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Secrets and Surprises” special to a 0.5 rating and just under 3 million total viewers. Back-to-back replays of “Celebrity Family Feud” scored a 0.9 and a 1.0 respectively.

Over on the CW, a new episode of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” scored a 0.2 rating and just shy of 1 million total viewers, followed by a replay of the improv comedy show which delivered the same rating and slightly fewer viewers. “Roswell, New Mexico” rounded off the night with a 0.1 and 605,000 total viewers.

Fox aired reruns of “9-1-1” and its “iHeart Living Room Concert” to a 0.4 and a 0.3 rating respectively.