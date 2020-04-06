CBS Drama ‘All Rise’ to Produce Virtual Episode Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The CBS freshman series “All Rise” is preparing to produce an all-virtual episode as the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic continues to stymie physical production.

The legal drama starring Simone Missick will film its stars using FaceTime, WebEx, Zoom, and other available social media and online technology to produce an episode about how the pandemic and social distancing are impacting the criminal justice system. It is scheduled to air May 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Virtual footage will be shot in each of the series regular’s homes, and producers plan to use VFX to create the necessary backgrounds. In addition, a cinematographer operating solo from a vehicle will capture exterior footage that reflects the desolate environment that currently exists on the streets and in the neighborhoods of Los Angeles. The entire episode will be shot abiding by social distancing rules and technologies taking place in the world as it exists now.

This marks the first primetime scripted series to attempt anything resembling production since shows began shutting down in mid March. Late-night shows like CBS’ “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” have been producing virtual episodes of late, with hosts conducting interviews via Zoom and other platforms.

In the new episode of “All Rise,” after debating the merits of continuing their work during this time, Judge Benner (Marg Helgenberger) authorizes Lola (Missick) to preside over a virtual trial that involves a dispute between brothers and a stolen car. Emily (Jessica Camacho) represents the defendant, a graffiti artist, and Mark (Wilson Bethel) prosecutes for the D.A.’s office, marking the first time he tries a case in Lola’s “court.” The episode will also demonstrate how the characters are dealing with their quarantine in a variety of ways.

The episode will also feature Lindsey Gort, Lindsay Mendez, J. Alex Brinson, and Ruthie Ann Miles. Executive producer Michael Robin will direct. The show’s consulting producer, former Los Angeles County District Attorney Gil Garcetti, is providing insight into how the justice system continues in Los Angeles during the pandemic.

“It’s a unique chance for our ‘All Rise’ family to band together – in our different homes, even cities – to tell a story about resilience, justice and the power of community,” said executive producer Greg Spottiswood.

Spottiswood and Robin executive produce along with Len Goldstein and Dee Harris-Lawrence. Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios produce.

CBS, NBC, and ABC were among the major platforms to announce Monday that they are working in partnership with the World Health Organization and Global Citizen to produce the mega-special “Together at Home,” which will be hosted by Colbert, Fallon, and Kimmel. The talent lineup is being curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, with stars set to perform currently including: Paul McCartney, Elton John, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, and John Legend.