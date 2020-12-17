‘All My Children’ Primetime Version in the Works at ABC With Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos Producing

ABC is in early development on a primetime version of the classic daytime soap opera “All My Children.”

The project is currently titled “Pine Valley,” named after the fictional Philadelphia suburb that served as the setting for “All My Children.” In the new series, a young journalist with a secret agenda comes to expose the dark and murderous history of a town named Pine Valley only to become entangled in a feud between the Kane and Santos families.

Leo Richardson is set to write and executive produce. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are attached as executive producers under their Milojo Productions banner, along with Milojo’s Albert Bianchini. Andrew Stearn of Andrew Stearn Productions will also executive produce, as will Robert Nixon, the son of original series creator Agnes Nixon. ABC Signature will produce. Milojo is currently under a first-look deal at the studio, while Andrew Stearn Productions is currently under an overall deal.

The series would mark a homecoming of sorts for Ripa and Consuelos. Both were longtime cast members on “All My Children,” playing an onscreen couple. This led to them dating and eventually marrying in real life. Ripa was on the show as Hayley Vaughan from 1990-2002, while Consuelos played Mateo Santos Sr. from 1995-2002. Both also appeared on the show in multiple episodes in 2010 for the 40th anniversary.

The couple and Milojo have multiple projects in the works at present, including the ABC comedy pilot “Work Wife.” Ripa will star in and executive produce the pilot, which is based on her relationship with her “Live with Kelly and Ryan” co-host Ryan Seacrest.

Milojo is repped by CAA.

Richardson was most recently a writer and co-producer on The CW’s “Katy Keene.” His other credits include “Eastenders” and “Star.” He is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content, and Morris Yorn.