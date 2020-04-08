Alison Hoffman Upped to President of Domestic Networks at Starz

Starz has promoted Alison Hoffman, most recently chief marketing officer of the premium cable network, to president of domestic networks, where she will now oversee operations that include marketing, promotion, product development, distribution, analytics and program operations.

“Alison is a proven and strategic leader in our organization whose talents lie in both the creative and analytical sides of the business. This new role will bring all of the domestic focused functions under one leader and allow her to exercise all of her strengths,” said Starz CEO and president Jeffrey Hirsch in a statement. “She is a valued partner who has done a masterful job of building a multi-functional team that continues to drive the business forward, and I look forward to her continued leadership.”

Hoffman is credited with being a key executive in launching the Starz app and managing the cabler’s direct-to-consumer business, as well as positioning Starz as a broadcaster of diverse original prigramming. She has spent the past year leading the charge in growing Starz’s streaming business, which has grown 70% in the U.S. from the prior year, according to the company.

Hoffman has led campaigns for the originals slate that includes “Power,” “Outlander,” “Vida” and “American Gods,” and has in the last year assumed oversight of program operations and created acquisition marketing and insights and analytics departments for the cable network.