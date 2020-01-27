×

Aline Brosh McKenna Sets Multi-Year Overall Deal at ABC Studios

Aline Brosh McKenna Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
CREDIT: SHAYAN ASGHARNIA for Variety

Aline Brosh McKenna has signed a three year overall deal with ABC Studios.

Brosh McKenna was previously under an overall at CBS Television Studios, where she and Rachel Bloom co-created the Emmy-winning CW series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” on which she also served as showrunner in addition to directing the season finales of all four seasons. She is also known for writing the hit 2006 film “The Devil Wears Prada.”

Under her new deal, Brosh McKenna and her company, Lean Machine, will develop projects for all platforms for ABC Studios, which is now part of Disney Television Studios under Dana Walden. Emily Rasenick has been named director of development for Lean Machine. She was most recently the creative executive at Footprint Features.

“Aline’s film and TV work is truly unique and exceptional,” said ABC Studios president Jonnie Davis. “Anyone who can write for Meryl Streep and Rachel Bloom is someone we want to be in business with, and we can’t wait to see what Aline and Emily have in store for us.”

The first project to be developed under the deal will be the comedy “Hit,” which is set up at Hulu. Brosh McKenna is co-writing and executive producing along with Alden Derck, who wrote two episodes of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” including one with Brosh McKenna. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson will serve as director and as an executive producer on the series. Her credits include “Someone Great” and “Sweet/Vicious.” “Hit” tells the story of a young pop star, struggling to write her debut album, who gets stuck in a songwriting bootcamp organized by the anxious execs at her record label.

“I am so excited to be partnering with ABC Studios,” said Brosh McKenna. “Dana, Jonnie and the whole development team have so much passion for creating unique, quality television. I’m thrilled for the chance to continue working on projects I love. I hope Lean Machine will be a home for material that is character-driven, inclusive, human and which puts writers and writing at the center of the creative process.”

Brosh McKenna is repped by Hansen Jacobson.

