Aline Brosh McKenna’s Lean Machine Hires Heather Morris as Vice President of Development, Production

Heather Morris has come onboard at Aline Brosh McKenna’s production company, Lean Machine, to serve as vice president of development and production.

In her new role, Morris will help identify and develop projects for Lean Machine. The company is currently under a multi-year overall deal at ABC Studios.

Morris was most recently at Kaling International, where she worked across TV and film on projects including “Late Night,” “Never Have I Ever,” and Hulu’s “Four Weddings and a Funeral.” Prior to Kaling International, Morris was at Sony Pictures. She joins the previously announced director of development at Lean Machine, Emily Rasenick.

“Heather has fantastic taste and a strong eye for finding interesting, relevant, writer-driven material,” says Brosh McKenna, “I look forward to continuing to build the company with her and Emily.”

Brosh McKenna was previously under an overall at CBS Television Studios, where she and Rachel Bloom co-created the Emmy-winning CW series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” on which she also served as showrunner in addition to directing the season finales of all four seasons. She is also known for writing the hit 2006 film “The Devil Wears Prada.”

Lean Machine’s first announced project is the series “Hit” at Hulu, which follows a young pop star struggling to write her debut album who gets stuck in a songwriting bootcamp organized by the anxious execs at her record label.

The company also has mutliple feature projects in development. Those include “Your Place or Mine” at Netflix, with Reese Witherspoon attached to play the lead role and produce.