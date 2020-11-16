‘Dial M For Murder’ Anthology Series From Alicia Vikander, Terence Winter in Development

Alicia Vikander is picking up the phone and is about to dial.

The actor is developing a “Dial M For Murder” anthology series at MGM/UA Television with “Boardwalk Empire” and “The Sopranos” alum Terence Winter, Variety has confirmed.

Vikander is eyeing a central role in the project which is based on Frederick Knott’s play and the Alfred Hitchcock film of the same name. The prospective series is said to re-imagine the thriller from a female point of view.

Vikander is also on board to executive produce via her Vikarious Film banner, alongside the banner’s top exec Charlies Collier. Michael Mitnick, who previously worked with Winter on HBO’s “Vinyl,” is on board to create and write the show. Winter and Andrew Mittman of 1.21 and Lloyd Braun are both signed on as exec producers.

Should the series find a network and Vikander sign on the dotted line for a role, it would mark her first big part on U.S. television. Vikander has stuck mainly to the big screen so far in her career, with Netflix’s recently canceled “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” being one of her only TV roles. Next up on the film front for her is Gloria Steinem pic “The Glorias,” in which she plays the iconic activist between the ages of 20 and 40. Her upcoming credits also include A24’s “The Green Knight,” which was supposed to premiere at South by Southwest earlier this year.

As for Winter, the prolific producer is writing a Showtime series based on Nicholas Pileggi’s chronology of organized crime in America, as seen through the eyes of the mafia’s First Family. He is also penning an untitled HBO Max series set in the world Matt Reeves is creating for the feature film “The Batman.”

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the “Dial M” news.