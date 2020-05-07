Alicia Keys to Appear in Amazon Docuseries on COVID-19 Heroes

Alicia Keys and Amazon are partnering to celebrate some of the biggest contributors to the fight against COVID-19.

The streamer has ordered a new eight-part docuseries titled “Regular Heroes,” the first episode of which will feature Keys shining a light on three individuals who have made great personal sacrifices to help their families and communities in this time of crisis.

“Regular Heroes” premieres on Amazon Prime May 8. In addition to highlighting the heroes’ tireless work in cities including New York City, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Chicago, and Seattle, the show will also offer support and assistance via donations of goods and services, helping the heroes continue to pay it forward.

Subsequent episodes with additional talent and heroes will be announced at a later date.

“This show is Amazzziinngg!!! So pure and genuine! I’m happy to know this series will not only give support to but also put a face on the incredible people like Trevor, Burnell and Hayley. They are the ones we clap for each night at 7pm in New York. These are the Heroes. And I’m so honored to celebrate them,” said Keys, whose new song “Good Job” will be featured in the series.

The show is produced by Amazon Studios in association with Philymack, TyTy & Jay Brown Productions and MGM’s Big Fish Entertainment. Philip McIntyre, John Lloyd Taylor, Laurence “Jay” Brown, Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith, Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D’Agostino and Jordana Starr serve as Executive Producers.

“We are so proud to celebrate people who are doing so much to transform the lives of people in their communities. This show is inspired by the individuals who give so much to others every day of the year but even more so during this challenging time. They are true role models and we can’t wait to share their stories with Prime Video customers everywhere,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.