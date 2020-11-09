TV Ratings: Alex Trebek Tribute Draws 3.5 Million Viewers for ABC, ‘NCIS’ Spinoffs Return Strong

Following the news that Alex Trebek passed away at the age of 80, ABC aired a tribute to the legendary “Jeopardy” host on Sunday night.

The tribute scored 3.5 million total viewers and delivered a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49, maintaining 100% of its lead-in. Titled “Alex Trebek, Remembered,” the one-hour special featured interviews Trebek gave over the past year with “Good Morning America” co-anchor Michael Strahan and “GMA3: What You Need To Know” co-Anchor T.J. Holmes, during which he spoke candidly about living with cancer and the lessons he’s learned.

Earlier on, new episodes of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and “Supermarket Sweep” both scored a 0.7 rating, with the former drawing just under 5 million viewers and the latter 3.3 million. That represents the third week in a row that the new Leslie Jones-hosted “Supermarket Sweep” has fallen in the ratings, dipping from a 0.8 las time around. “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” led into the Trebek tribute with a 0.4 rating and just over 3 million viewers.

Meanwhile, the two “NCIS” spinoffs “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “NCIS: New Orleans” returned to decent numbers with their season premieres. “L.A.” performed particularly strongly (thanks in part to an NFL-inflated “60 Minutes” lead-in), delivering a 0.9 rating and 7 million total viewers. “New Orleans” scored a 0.6 and 4.8 million viewers. An overrun of the NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys helped “60 Minutes” to a massive 2.8 rating and 15.8 million viewers.

The “Sunday Night Football” encounter between Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Drew Brees’ New Orleans Saints came in with a 4.1 average rating and around 14 million averaged viewers. In a somewhat surprising turn, Brees blew out his longterm quarterback rival by a score of 38-3.

Fox aired its usual Animation Domination Sunday lineup, which saw “The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family Guy” all tie with a 0.6 rating. “Bless The Harts” trailed with a 0.4.

Both Univision and Telemundo averaged a 0.3 rating across the night. “Tu Cara Me Suena” delivered over 1 million viewers for the former.

An episode of “Local” scored a 0.1 rating for the CW, while “Pandora” delivered a doughnut.