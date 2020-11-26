Alex Trebek’s Posthumous Thanksgiving Message: ‘We’re Going to Get Through All of This’

“Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek is still inspiring fans, even three weeks after he died at 80. The beloved TV personality had taped enough episodes of “Jeopardy” to last until the week of Jan. 4.

Although Trebek was in the late stages of pancreatic cancer, he was still hosting new episodes of the show up until 10 days before his death.

The “Jeopardy” Twitter account posted a clip from the show that airs on Thanksgiving. “High on our list of things to be thankful for this year: Alex’s Thanksgiving message from today’s show. We hope you have a safe and happy Thanksgiving!,” the tweet read.

High on our list of things to be thankful for this year: Alex's Thanksgiving message from today's show. We hope you have a safe and happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/8OlpkSGi9r — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 26, 2020

“In spite of what America and the rest of the world are experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful,” Trebek said in the pre-recorded message.

“There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors. Keep the faith! We’re going to get through all of this, and we’re going to be a better society because of it,” Trebek concludes in the message.

Last week, “Jeopardy” posted a message from Trebek, who was wearing a purple ribbon for World Pancreatic Cancer Day, urging viewers to get tested if they have symptoms of the disease.

Though a permanent replacement host has not been named, “Jeopardy” champion Ken Jennings will be the first in a series of interim hosts, starting on Jan. 11. A selection of 10 of Trebek’s best episodes will air between Dec. 21 and 28. Jennings, who had a 74-game winning streak, holds the all-time record for highest winnings in regular-season play. Production on the episodes with Jennings hosting starts Monday.