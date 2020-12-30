Final ‘Jeopardy!’ Episodes Featuring Alex Trebek to Air in January

A set of five “Jeopardy!” episodes with late host Alex Trebek are scheduled to air from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, marking the last new installments of the series to include the beloved host.

Taped in late October, the upcoming episodes took place just before Trebek died on Nov. 8. The first episode in the week’s set of content will feature a message about the importance of the holiday season of giving. The last episode, airing Jan. 8, will also include a tribute to the show’s decades-long host for his contribution to the staple series.

Though Trebek will no longer be able to host “Jeopardy!,” the show will go on in following weeks. Guest host Ken Jennings, known for his status as the contestant with the longest win streak on the show, will take over beginning Jan. 11.

Trebek revealed his stage-four pancreatic cancer diagnosis in March 2019, but went on to continue hosting the popular game show throughout his battle with the disease. By his last day in studio filming on Oct. 29, the host had taken part in over 8,200 episodes over the course of 37 “Jeopardy!” seasons.

His work on the show has landed him a record from Guinness World Records for hosting the most episodes of a single game show. He also earned five Daytime Emmy awards due to his role on the long-running show, as well.

“Jeopardy!” is still on its 37th season. It is produced by Sony Pictures Television and distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution. International distribution is headed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.