Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer to Star in ABC Multi-Cam Comedy

Two legends of the broadcast comedy game are teaming for a new venture.

Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer are set to star in an as-yet-untitled show which has been handed a straight-to-series order at ABC.

The multi-cam comedy in question revolves around three men who were roommates in their twenties until their warring egos drove them apart. Now, the trio are reuniting decades later for one more run at the lives they’ve always wanted. Baldwin and Grammer will play two of the aforementioned roommates, with the third cast member to be announced at a later date. ABC is lining up the show for the 2021-22 season.

20th Television is the studio behind the project, which hails from “Modern Family” co-creator Chris Lloyd and executive producer Vali Chandrasekaran. The pair will serve as writers and executive producers alongside Baldwin and Grammer.

The series marks Baldwin’s first major broadcast role since “30 Rock.” Of late, Baldwin has been a regular on “Saturday Night Live” portraying President Donald Trump, wig, orange face and all. On his upcoming schedule is UCP series “Dr. Death,” in which he is starring opposite Joshua Jackson and Christian Slater.

As for Grammer, the “Cheers” and “Frasier” star was one of the leads in the 2019 Fox legal drama “Proven Innocent,” which was canceled after only a single season. He most recently appeared in an episode of the CBS comedy “Carol’s Second Act.”

The show has multiple reunions in the producing department, as Lloyd worked with Grammer on “Frasier” prior to creating “Modern Family,” while Chandrasekaran was a writer and producer on “30 Rock.”

The list of executive producers on the project also includes Jason Schrift, Matt DelPiano, Tom Russo, Adam Griffin and Jeff Morton.