Alan Dershowitz Demands Apology for ‘The Good Fight’ Jeffrey Epstein Episode (EXCLUSIVE)

“We’re confident that no viewer would conclude that Professor Dershowitz is a shyster based on one line of opinion from a fictional character on the Series, as opposed to the real-life, factual publications that have called him exactly that,” Anschell wrote.

Dershowitz noted that legal issues stemming from a blend of fact and fiction are also the crux of the lawsuit filed in March by former Manhattan prosecutor Linda Fairstein against Netflix over her depiction in the 2019 limited series “When They See Us,” about the wrongful convictions of five Black men who became known as the Central Park Five.

Dershowitz said he will take his battle against “Good Fight” to court if ViacomCBS continues to balk at his demand for an apology and a retraction, even though he is generally a fan of the stylish drama revolving around legal eagles in Chicago. “My family and I have watched it and enjoyed it,” he said.

Dershowitz has come in for strong criticism for his association with Epstein, who faced horrifying allegations that he was a serial predator of underage girls. Dershowitz has been sued by an Epstein victim who has accused him of sexual misconduct, which he has vehemently denied. Last November, Dershowitz countersued Virginia Giuffre, saying her claims had caused him “severe emotional distress.”

Dershowitz vowed to press his case against ViacomCBS and “Good Fight” as a matter of principle.

“I’m an honest and honorable lawyer who represents controversial clients that people don’t like,” Dershowitz said. “Nobody’s going to call me a shyster and get away with it. If the people at CBS are decent people they will issue an apology and withdraw the episode or that part of the episode. If they don’t I’ll see them in court.”

Here is the full letter from Dershowitz’s lawyer and ViacomCBS’ response:

Re: The Good Fight — “The Gang Discovers Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein”

Dear Sir or Madam: Please be advised that this firm is litigation counsel for Alan Dershowitz (“Professor Dershowitz”). We have been retained to address defamatory statements made during an episode of CBS All Access’ The Good Fight, titled “The Gang Discovers Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein,” which originally aired on May 28, 2020 (Season 4, Episode 7). Professor Dershowitz requests that CBS promptly retract the defamatory content, and issue a public apology to Professor Dershowitz.

In the episode, a character intended to be Jeffrey Epstein’s fictious prior attorney “Benjamin Dafoe” played by actor David Alford, makes the following statement:

“Probably about the time he ditched me for Dershowitz. At least I didn’t get a massage, like that shyster. And for the purposes of any potential lawsuit shyster is just my opinion not a statement of fact.”

The statement, in whole and in part, is tortious and constitutes both defamation per se and defamation by implication. The episode in question is centered on the criminal allegations made against Jeffrey Epstein and his ultimate death. Clearly, the dialogue and the context in which it is made, with words loaded with innuendo such as ‘massage,’ ‘Epstein,’ the ‘Virgin Islands,’ in combination with the word ‘shyster,’ falsely suggests that Professor Dershowitz engaged in sexual conduct, i.e. a ‘massage,’ with an underage girl associated with Epstein, and is crooked, unscrupulous and lying about it, i.e. a ‘shyster.’ The language of the whole piece can be “reasonably read both to impart a defamatory inference and to affirmatively suggest that the author intended or endorsed that inference.” (See e.g. Watson v NY Doe 1, 439 F Supp 3d 152 [SDNY 2020]; Agbimson v Handy, 17 CV 9252 [SDNY Aug. 14, 2019]).

Furthermore, use of the term “shyster” to describe Professor Dershowitz is defamation per se. The term “shyster” is defined as follows: “a person who is professionally unscrupulous especially in the practice of law…” and “a rascally” lawyer; one that is “shrewdly dishonest.” Some even attribute an anti-Semitic connotation to the term. CBS’s use of the term “shyster” to describe Professor Dershowitz is a direct attack on his professional reputation as an attorney and professor of law. A statement that is a “direct attack upon the business, trade or profession of the plaintiff is considered defamation ‘per se.’ ” (Celle v. Filipino Reporter Enters. Inc., 209 F.3d 163, 180 [2d Cir. 2000] [quoting W. Page Keeton et al., Prosser and Keeton on the Law of Torts 112, at 791 [5th ed. 1984] “[I]t is actionable without proof of damage to say … of an attorney that he is a shyster … since these things discredit [one] in his chosen calling.”)

Lastly, rather than absolve the defamatory statements, the line that the statement regarding Professor Dershowitz is an “opinion” , has the opposite effect: it is indicative that CBS knew the statements were defamatory, yes sought, albeit weakly, to skirt liability, and it is akin to a showing of “consciousness of guilt”. (See e.g., Immuno AG. v Moor-Jankowski, 77 NY2d 235, 242-43 [1991]; Alianza Dominicana, Inc., v. Luna, 229 A.D.2d 328 [1996]) Therefore, with this evidence of knowing and/or reckless disregard for the truth, Professor Dershowitz will easily be able to prove actual malice in connection wit the publishing of this defamatory content. (See e.g., New York Times Co. v. Sullivan, 376 U.S. 254 [1964])

We are extended an opportunity to resolve this matter without litigation. Professor Dershowitz requests that CBS promptly retract the defamatory content, cease and desist from further airing the defamatory content, and issue a public apology to Professor Dershowitz. Please have your legal representative contact our office to discuss further.

Very Truly Yours,

Imran H. Ansari, Esq.

Here is ViacomCBS’ response:

Re: The Good Fight / Alan Dershowitz Dear Mr. Ansari: Your letter of July 17 to Laura Franco and others (including Michelle and Robert King) has been forwarded to me for response. If we understand your letter correctly, you are complaining about a line spoken by a fictional character, in an episode of the fictional series “The Good Fight” (the “Series”). You make this complaint on behalf of Professor Alan Dershowitz, a public figure who has long been associated with Jeffrey Epstein, and who has admitted on television to receiving a massage from a woman at Epstein’s mansion. In the non-fictional world, these factors require us to decline your request that we withdraw the episode, and our correspondence could end right here. Nevertheless, out of respect for Professor Dershowitz, we explain more fully below. The Series is a highly-acclaimed scripted drama that streams on CBS All Access, a subscription-only streaming service that offers episodes of shows on an on-demand basis. By every measure, the Series is a work of fiction, and it has been praised for “its playful embrace of surrealism,” (The Guardian, May 14, 2019) and as an example of “full-bodied entertainment: brainy, gutsy, a little love crazy.” (Los Angeles Times, February 19, 2017). The character whose lines you cite in your letter is made-up as well. Benjamin Dafoe is not a real lawyer; on the Series, he’s Epstein’s “fictitious prior lawyer,” as your letter acknowledges. In other words, as one might explain to a small child, the Series, its characters and the things they say are all make-believe. People don’t watch the Series for factual information about Professor Dershowitz or anyone else.