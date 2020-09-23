Alan Arkin Exits ‘The Kominsky Method’ Ahead of Third and Final Season

Sandy Kominsky is going to have to find himself a new agent.

Alan Arkin, who plays rep Norman Newlander to Michael Douglas’ actor, has is exiting “The Kominsky” method ahead of its third and final season at Netflix, Variety has confirmed.

Sources with knowledge of the situation say the decision for Arkin to leave the series was made some time ago, and that his departure will be addressed in the storyline for season 3.

News of Arkin’s exit comes almost three months after the show was renewed for a third outing, at which time there seemed to be no indication that Arkin would be leaving the Chuck Lorre series.

“’The Kominsky Method’ has been a true passion project for me and it’s been an incredible experience to see the warm response from both audiences and critics. I’m excited to wrap up the story with this final chapter,” Lorre said at the time of the renewal.

Arkin, Douglas and the series itself were all nominated at the Emmys last weekend, but lost out to “Schitt’s Creek,” which swept every single comedy category.

The bombshell represents the second departure of a major star from a Chuck Lorre series within the last month. Earlier in Sept., it was revealed that Anna Faris is leaving the CBS multi-cam sitcom “Mom” ahead of season 8.

Deadline first reported the Arkin news.

More to come…