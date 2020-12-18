Al Madrigal, Jaime Camil to Star in Comedy Series ‘Guerrillas’ in the Works at ABC

Al Madrigal and Jaime Camil are attached to co-star in a single-camera comedy in development at ABC, Variety has learned.

The series is titled “Guerrillas.” Madrigal is co-writing and executive producing in addition to starring, with Camil co-executive producing as well.

When Miles Flores (Madrigal), a lonely efficiency expert for an oil company gets kidnapped in South America, he ends up working for a disorganized group of guerrilla soldiers to earn back his freedom. Camil will play the Commandante, the leader of the soldier that kidnap Miles.

Matt Kellard is co-writing and executive producing the series along with Madrigal. Jennie Snyder Urman and Joanna Klein of Sutton Street Productions will also executive produce. CBS Studios will produce. Sutton Street Productions is currently under an overall deal at the studio.

“Guerrillas” marks the latest team up for Camil and Snyder Urman. Camil previously starred in the CW series “Jane the Virgin,” which Snyder Urman developed for American television and on which she served as showrunner. She was also an executive producer on the CBS multi-cam comedy “Broke,” on which Camil starred last season.

Camil is also well-known star in his native Mexico in addition to releasing multiple platinum selling albums. He previously lent his voice to animated productions like “The Secret Life of Pets” and “Elena of Avalor.”

He is repped by Zero Gravity Management and Jackoway Tyerman.

Madrigal and Kellard previously worked together on the comedy feature “Night School,” in which Madrigal starred opposite Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish and on which Kellard was a credited writer. Madrigal’s other onscreen roles include “I’m Dying Up Here,” “The Way Back,” and “Gary Unmarried.” He also guest starred on “Broke” and was previously a correspondent on “The Daily Show.” In addition to acting, Madrigal is best known for his stand up comedy.

He is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Jackoway Tyerman.