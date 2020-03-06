‘AJ and the Queen’ Canceled After One Season at Netflix

“AJ and the Queen” has been canceled after a single season at Netflix.
The show’s creator and star RuPaul confirmed the news via Twitter.
More to come…
“AJ and the Queen” has been canceled after a single season at Netflix.
The show’s creator and star RuPaul confirmed the news via Twitter.
More to come…
“Grey’s Anatomy” rose to its highest TV ratings in five weeks, and there are no prizes for guessing why. After it was announced that Justin Chambers was exiting the show, last night’s episode finally gave some kind of explanation as to why his beloved Alex Karev would never be seen again after 16 seasons on [...]
In their continued bid to lock up leading talent for their fledgling TV development-production partnership, Endeavor Content and Exile have signed a first look series deal with lauded Mexican writer-director Alejandra Marquez Abella (“Las Niñas Bien”). The alliance recently announced first look pacts with Sebastian Hofmann (“Time Share,” “Halley”), “Roma” producer Nicolas Celis and Mauricio Katz’s [...]
In this week’s International TV Newswire Variety checks out Netflix’s new and explosive trailer for “Money Heist: Part 4,” details Mediapro’s 2019 results, and reviews hirings and promotions at ViacomCBS, Frapa and Red Arrow’s Studio71. NETFLIX DROPS TRAILER FOR “MONEY HEIST: PART 4” Netflix launched a new trailer for Part 4 of Spanish original series [...]
“The Young Pope” producer-distributor Fremantle has hired WME’s Raffaella de Angelis to lead literary acquisitions for its global drama division. De Angelis will also lend her expertise to Fremantle’s development and production outfit The Apartment, which is headed by “My Brilliant Friend” executive producer Lorenzo Mieli, as well as “True Detective” executive producer Richard Brown’s [...]
Endemol Shine Nordics has appointed Hanne Palmquist to the newly created post of head of scripted. Palmquist will also take charge as managing director of Swedish production company Filmlance. Both outfits are backed by production-distribution powerhouse Endemol Shine Group, which is in the process of being acquired by Banijay Group. Palmquist will report into Lars [...]
MADRID — As of Friday, some more contained TV events in Europe were moving full-steam ahead. One, ONSeries Lisboa, set for April 28-29, has revealed a new major section, and the enthusiastic backing of Portugal’s government. In one move, ONSeries Lisboa and Conecta Fiction have opened a joint call for projects in early development linking [...]
The movement for an effective childcare infrastructure for workers in the U.K. film and TV industry is taking a major leap forward with the opening of the first dedicated, on-site childcare facility at a U.K. studio. Variety can reveal that Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, home to the forthcoming “Wonder Woman 1984,” will open a nursery [...]