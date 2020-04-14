ABC Announces ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Final Season Premiere Date

ABC has announced its summer programming schedule, including the premiere date for the final season of “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen and co. will return for one last ride on May 27 at 10 p.m. News that season 7 of the Marvel series would be its last emerged back in July 2019, the same day the cast and creators held a panel at San Diego Comic-Con in Hall H. ABC is the first of the big four networks to unveil its summer schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic chaos, and is moving up its traditional lineup of game shows from July to May. ABC already had to cut short several of its biggest scripted offerings, including “Grey’s Anatomy.”

The network unveiled the rest of its game-packed summer lineup, headlined by season 2 of Stephen Curry’s mini-golf extravaganza “Holey Moley,” which will premiere on May 21. Season 5 of “To Tell The Truth,” hosted by “black-ish” star Anthony Anderson, will premiere right after “Holey Moley” on the same day.

On Sunday May 31, the Disney-owned network is welcoming back a trio of game shows across the night, namely “Celebrity Family Feud” in the 8 p.m. time slot, “Press Your Luck” with Elizabeth Banks at 9 p.m., and “Match Game” at 10.

Finally, the network has revealed that its new ABC News series “The Genetic Detective” will debut on May 19. The show follows investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore as she uses her unique research skills to transform the face of crime solving.

Take a look at ABC full summer schedule below:

THURSDAY, APRIL 30

8:00 – 9:00 p.m. “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” (NEW TIME SLOT)

TUESDAY, MAY 19

10:00 – 11:00 p.m. “The Genetic Detective” (SERIES PREMIERE)

THURSDAY, MAY 21

9:00 – 10:00 p.m. “Holey Moley II: The Sequel” (SEASON PREMIERE)

10:00 – 11:00 p.m. “To Tell the Truth” (SEASON PREMIERE)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27

10:00 – 11:00 p.m. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (SEASON PREMIERE)

SUNDAY, MAY 31

8:00 – 9:00 p.m. “Celebrity Family Feud” (SEASON PREMIERE)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m. “Press Your Luck” (SEASON PREMIERE)

10:00 – 11:00 p.m. “Match Game” (SEASON PREMIERE)

THURSDAY, JUNE 11

8:00 – 9:00 p.m. “Holey Moley II: The Sequel” (NEW TIME SLOT)