‘After Life’ Renewed for Season 3, Ricky Gervais Signs Netflix Overall Deal

Ricky Gervais is making Netflix his more permanent home.

The British comedian, who created “The Office” and has hosted the Golden Globes multiple times, has signed an overall deal with the streamer. As part of the deal, his show “After Life” has been renewed for a third season.

The news comes less than two weeks after the launch of “After Life” season 2. Gervais’ new partnership with Netflix will see him produce both scripted series and stand-up comedy.

“After Life” centers around Tony (Gervais), a middle-aged journalist whose “perfect life” has been reduced to dust since his wife died of cancer. After contemplating taking his own life, he decides instead to live long enough to punish the world by saying and doing whatever he likes from now on. He thinks it’s like a Super Power, but eventually finds out life is more complicated, when everyone around him tries to save the nice guy they used to know.

During an interview with Variety for season 1, Gervais explained his thought process behind the character and the series.

“At the end of the day, it’s all those little mundane interactions that actually save your life — they’re the variety of life, they stop you from feeling too sorry for yourself. He’s got to take the dog for a walk, he’s got to go to work to make money to get drunk, and after all that, time heals,” Gervais explained.

Gervais’ previous work with Netflix spans TV, film and stand-up comedy, including the family feature “The Willoughbys,” comedy film “Special Correspondents,” and comedy special “Ricky Gervais: Humanity.” Gervais also reprised his iconic role of David Brent in “David Brent: Life on the Road,” which was acquired by Netflix.

“After Life” is a Netflix original series from Derek Productions, and the series is created, written and directed by Gervais. Charlie Hanson produces the show, while Duncan Hayes is also an exec producer.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news.