×

AEW to Expand to Two Nights a Week With New Multi-Year TNT Deal

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
AEW FULL GEAR 11/9/19 Royal Farms Arena, in Baltimore, MD The American Nightmare Cody (accompanied by his best friend, MJF) vs. AEW World Champ Chris Jericho (escorted by Big Hurt Jake Hager). AEW02216.JPG
CREDIT: Lee South

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is expanding its footprint on TNT.

The upstart pro wrestling promotion has signed a new multi-year deal with TNT that will keep it on the air through 2023. In addition, AEW will launch a new weekly show to go alongside its already-launched series “Dynamite,” which airs Wednesdays on the cabler.

“When we launched AEW one year ago, we wanted to start a revolution that would disrupt the wrestling business, but everyone said that it would take a strong weekly television partner to make AEW real in the eyes of everyone – above all, the fans,” said Tony Khan, president and CEO of AEW. “What virtually no one realized at the time was Kevin Reilly and TNT were committed to this very same movement from Day One, and their belief in us made it possible for AEW to think and act big from the start. Here we are, only four months into ‘Wednesday Night Dynamite,’ and now we’ve been extended through 2023! We’re now making the ultimate statement that the team of AEW and TNT is here to stay and to bring fans more of the great wrestling that the fans demand and deserve.”

“Dynamite” launched on TNT in October. The series has proven popular with wrestling fans and is currently averaging 1.2 million viewers per episode with 654,000 in adults 18-49 in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings.

“When Tony Khan first shared with me his idea of starting a new wrestling league, I was impressed by his audacity to go up against a contender that has been the only game in town for twenty years, and ultimately believed that together we could bring his vision for a new, authentic, gritty product to bear,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS, and truTV. “The fans have spoken and after only three months, we have seen AEW shake up the wrestling world and this will only continue as we build upon this momentum.”

AEW is headlined by Cody and Brandi Rhodes, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page. The roster also includes top competitors including Nyla Rose, Awesome Kong, Dustin Rhodes, Jungle Boy, Dr. Britt Baker, MJF, Pac and SCU. In addition to being in-ring talent, Cody, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega also serve as executive vice presidents with Brandi serving as chief brand officer.

WarnerMedia announced in May 2019 that it was working with AEW to build the promotion into a global pro-wrestling franchise. WarnerMedia has also been offering fans exclusive access to AEW’s pay-per-view matches via B/R Live. Their next event, “Revoultion” takes place in Chicago on Feb. 29 and will also stream on the platform.

More TV

  • AEW FULL GEAR 11/9/19 Royal Farms

    AEW to Expand to Two Nights a Week With New Multi-Year TNT Deal

    All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is expanding its footprint on TNT. The upstart pro wrestling promotion has signed a new multi-year deal with TNT that will keep it on the air through 2023. In addition, AEW will launch a new weekly show to go alongside its already-launched series “Dynamite,” which airs Wednesdays on the cabler. “When [...]

  • El-Diablito-Ricardo-O’Farrill-and-Alex-Fernandez

    Endemol Shine Boomdog Revs Up Comedy Shows (EXCLUSIVE)

    Endemol Shine Boomdog is amping up its comedy fare with new development pacts inked with some of Mexico’s top comedic talent. The Mexico City-based studio, a division of Endemol Shine North America, has tapped a new generation of comedy talent in Mexico, many of whom have built their following on social media and the digital realm, [...]

  • Tyler the CreatorTyler The Creator in

    Tyler, the Creator, Bonnie Raitt, Camila Cabello, Rosalia Join Grammy Lineup

    Camila Cabello, H.E.R., the Jonas Brothers, Bonnie Raitt, Rosalia, Run-DMC, Tyler, the Creator and Charlie Wilson have joined the list of performers at the Grammy Awards, which take place in Los Angeles on Jan. 26. They join the roster of already announced performers: Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, and a duet from [...]

  • Nick Percy

    BBC Studios Consolidates Europe, Middle East and Africa Distribution Under Nick Percy

    BBC Studios, the commercial arm of the British broadcaster, is consolidating its distribution businesses in Europe with those in the Middle East and Africa, creating an EMEA sales unit to be headed by Nick Percy. Percy, whose new role as EVP for EMEA becomes effective in April, was previously responsible for BBC Studios distribution in [...]

  • Peak TV Saturation TV Placeholder

    Nexstar to Launch National Primetime Newscast on WGN America

    Nexstar Media Group, the nation’s largest owner of TV stations, plans to overhaul the primetime lineup of the WGN America cable channel with the launch of a three-hour nightly national newscast. The Irving, Texas-based broadcast group expects the “News Nation” newscast based out of WGN’s ample studios in Chicago to debut by mid-summer. Nexstar executives [...]

  • Edinburgh TV Festival Sets Out New

    Edinburgh TV Festival Sets Out New Leadership

    The Edinburgh TV Festival has appointed new leadership, with Campbell Glennie promoted to managing director and former Variety international correspondent Stewart Clarke joining as creative director. Glennie and Clarke join the team following the departure of long-time director Lisa Campbell, who left the festival to join “For Sama” producer ITN Productions in December. The festival, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad