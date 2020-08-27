A+E Networks Launches Voices Magnified Campaign, Sets Special ‘Policing in America’

A+E Networks has launched a new campaign called Voices Magnified,

The cross-platform campaign is meant to spotlight and amplify the voices of those making changes in their communities for the greater good. Voices Magnified aims to create specials and a series of short form videos that give a national spotlight to conversations on equality and social reform which are occurring across America today.

“We are proud to launch the Voices Magnified campaign to elevate the stories of those pursuing solutions to the critical issues of our time,” said Rob Sharenow, president of programming at A+E Networks. “Through long-form and short-form programming, PSAs and partnerships, we are committed to using our platforms to shine a light on the diverse people and organizations who are bringing communities together, confronting challenges and inspiring change.”

The first programming special to originate under the banner is “Voices Magnified: Policing in America” which premieres Sunday, August 30 at 9 pm ET/PT on A&E. Narrated by Laurence Fishburne, the one-hour special examines what it will take to transform the way we police our streets so people of all races can feel safe and respected by those who are charged with protecting them.

The special is produced for A&E by executive producers Jeanmarie Condon and Fatima Curry from ABC News’ Lincoln Square Productions and executive producers Fishburne and Helen Sugland from Cinema Gypsy Productions. Fatima Curry serves as director. Brie Miranda Bryant and Sharon Scott serve as executive producers for A&E.

In addition to the special, A&E will support the initiative with short form content on air and online focused on the stories of individual people who are finding solutions to social justice issues, working to bring communities together, confronting difficult challenges and inspiring change.

As part of the campaign, A&E will also be supporting non-profit organizations, including the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the George Perry Floyd, Jr. Scholarship for Racial and Social Justice at Santa Monica College. In addition, the network is supporting the National Women’s Law Center in their efforts to use the law to change culture and drive solutions toward gender equity.