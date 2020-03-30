×

Adult Swim Orders ‘YOLO: Crystal Fantasy’ From Michael Cusack (EXCLUSIVE)

YOLO Crystal Fantasy
Adult Swim has picked up the animated comedy series “YOLO: Crystal Fantasy” from creator Michael Cusack, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series, which will premiere later this year, follows Australian party girls Sarah and Rachel as they are looking for fun times, new experiences, positive vibes, and hopeful horoscopes in the bizarre town of Wollongong. Sarah’s quest is to find love, whereas Rachel hungers for chaos, often bringing them into conflict as they encounter surreal Australiana, strange bush creatures, and eccentric nomads.

Cusack’s viral YouTube hit “Ciggy Butt Brain” caught the eye of “Rick and Morty’s” Justin Roiland who later asked him to create an Australian version of “Rick and Morty,” which led to the animated project “Bushworld Adventures.” The 11-minute special infamously aired on Adult Swim on April Fools Day in 2018, one year after the surprise premiere of “Rick and Morty” Season 3.

“YOLO: Crystal Fantasy” will be a quarter-hour animated series. Cusack will produce along with Mike Cowap. Cusack will also executive produce along with Greta Lee Jackson and Emma Fitzsimons. The series is produced by Princess Pictures.

The fourth season of “Rick and Morty” began airing in late 2019. Five episodes have aired to date with the remaining five expected to air later this year. It was announced just under two years ago that Adult Swim had given “Rick and Morty” a massive 70-episode order, which will bring the series to 101 episodes.

In addition to syndicated programming like “American Dad” and “Bob’s Burgers,” Adult Swim’s other current originals “Final Space,” “Lazor Wulf,” and “Robot Chicken.”

