Adult Swim Sets ‘Dream Corp LLC’ Season 3 Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Adult Swim released the premiere date for the third season of “Dream Corp LLC,” and Quibi unveiled a trailer for its true crime series “Last Looks.”

DATES

The absurdist, psychedelic Adult Swim workplace comedy “Dream Corp LLC” will be back for a third season Oct. 25. The series centers on a run-down dream therapy facility that treats and occasionally cures patients weekly, a feat considering the place is led by the inattentive dream therapist Dr. Roberts (Jon Gries) and his less-than-adequate staff. Featuring live-action and rotoscope animation, with new work from visual effects company Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, Season 3 delves into the mysteries of the dilapidated building and welcomes new staff member Margot Daly (Sunita Mani). The season’s guest stars include Rupert Friend, Sam Richardson, Bobby Lee, Karan Soni, Thomas Middleditch, Mindy Sterling, Jimmi Simpson and Baron Vaugh as patients. Watch a teaser below.

The second season of HBO’s “His Dark Materials” will debut Nov. 16. The season picks up after Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) opens a bridge to a new world and Lyra (Dafne Keen), devastated after the death of her best friend, follows him down an unfamiliar path leading to an abandoned, unknown city. There, she meets Will (Amir Wilson), who is also running from his past, and partners with him to reunite him with his father amid a brewing war. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) searches for Lyra, intent on bringing her home. Terrence Stamp, Jade Anouka and Simone Kirby will join the cast in Season 2.

FIRST LOOKS

Quibi released a trailer for “Last Looks,” a true crime series exploring incidents that have shaken the fashion industry, narrated and executive produced by Dakota Fanning. Premiering Oct. 12, with new chapters every weekday until Nov. 4, the series features in-depth interviews, recreations and timelines that trace the sequence of events leading up to the crime and unravel its aftermath on society and culture. The 18-episode series is produced by Refinery29. Watch the trailer below.

GREENLIGHTS

Mattel Television greenlit 104 episodes and two specials for its series “Thomas & Friends,” to air over the course of two seasons. As part of a co-production partnership with Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana Studio, which produces and distributes animated content, the two companies will work together to produce the series beginning with season 25, premiering in Fall 2021. Through the partnership, Mattel and Nelvana will introduce a novel creative approach to the show by modernizing the show for today’s audiences and shifting the animation style to 2D.

Disney Channel ordered Dan Povenmire’s (“Phineas and Ferb”) sibling superhero animated comedy “Hamster & Gretel.” The show follows Kevin and his younger sister Gretel who are granted super powers by space aliens — or that was the original goal, as Gretel’s pet hamster, named Hamster, is accidentally given the new abilities. Following the mishap, the protective Kevin must partner with Gretel and Hamster to protect their city from unknown dangers. Povenmire will serve as executive producer of the music-filled series, which is inspired by his relationship with his younger sister.

PROGRAMMING

Netflix’s “Narcos” will be available for free streaming in both English and Spanish on Pluto TV beginning Oct. 20. In partnership with Gaumont, the acclaimed series will be programmed across Pluto TV’s Crime Drama and Narco Novelas channels, in addition to its branded single-series, marathon-style channels Narcos and Narcos en Español. T-Mobile will join Pluto TV as a presenting sponsor for the show, airing commercials during the first two episodes. Bonus weekend marathons will be available following the series premiere, with Pluto TV debuting a new season each month through February 2021.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” will feature guests Rashida Jones, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rufus Wainwright.

INITIATIVES

TLC will be hosting its fourth annual anti-bullying initiative, “Give a Little,” virtually on Oct. 19. The panel discussion, hosted by Emmy award-winning journalist and TV host Shaun Robinson and actor and model Selita Ebanks, will feature past honorees as they discuss topics related to the pandemic and Black Lives Matter. Presented in partnership with Love Is Louder, a project of the mental health nonprofit The Jed Foundation, the event will also touch on how to replace hate with positivity and emphasize the transformative power of giving back.