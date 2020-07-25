Adult Swim, Crunchyroll Team for ‘Fena: Pirate Princess’ Anime Series

Adult Swim and Crunchyroll are teaming up once again to produce a new anime series.

The two WarnerMedia properties are combining to develop “Fena: Pirate Princess,” which is slated to premiere on Adult Swim’s Toonami and stream on Crunchyroll in 2021. News of the series was announced at Adult Swim’s first ever convention, Adult Swim Con.

“Fena: Pirate Princess” will be a 12-episode original anime series that tells the tale of a young orphan girl named Fena Houtman. Fena has been raised on an Island where there is “no hope of becoming anything more than chattel, to be used and discarded by soldiers of the British Empire.”

However, she is more than just another powerless orphan. When her mysterious past comes knocking, Fena will break the chains of her oppressors. Her goal: forge a new identity, free of bondage, and search for a place where she can truly belong and find out the true mysteries behind a keyword “Eden.”

The series will be helmed by renowned anime director Kazuto Nakazawa, whose credits include Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill,” with animation by Production IG.

The two companies also have a “Blade Runner” anime series, which was announced almost two years ago, in the works with Alcon Television Group

“I’m thrilled to be able to announce our next co-produced anime series with our partners at Crunchyroll and bring Nakazawa’s unique vision to life,” said Jason DeMarco, senior vice president and creative director on-air for Adult Swim. “I hope you come to love these characters as much as I do.”

“The global anime community is going to love adventuring alongside Fena in this new series setting sail next year,” added Crunchyroll head of development Sarah Victor. “We’re delighted to be working alongside Adult Swim to bring this new series to life.”