‘Addams Family’ TV Reboot in the Works From Tim Burton, Miles Millar, Alfred Gough

A new “Addams Family” live-action TV series could soon be coming to television.

Variety has confirmed with sources that MGM Television is developing a new series about the spooktacular family. “Into the Badlands” creators Alfred Gough and Milles Millar are attached to write the new series, while Tim Burton is in negotiations to direct and executive produce. Gough and Millar would also serve as executive producers and showrunners.

No network or streaming service is currently attached, but given the highly-recognizable IP, the series would likely have little trouble finding a home.

If the show were picked up to series, it would mark one of the few television projects of Burton’s career. His previous TV work includes directing episodes of shows like “Alfred Hitchcock Presents,” while he was also an executive producer on the animated series version of “Beetlejuice.” He is best known for his film work, helming critically-acclaimed features like “Edward Scissorhands,” “Batman” and “Batman Returns,” “Ed Wood,” and “Mars Attacks.”

He is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.

In addition to creating AMC’s “Into the Badlands,” Gough and Millar served as showrunners and executive producers on the series during its three season run. The duo’s other credits include “Smallville” and “The Shannara Chronicles,” the latter of which they also created.

“The Addams Family” started out as a comic strip created by Charles Addams, with the family consisting of father Gomez, mother Morticia, children Wednesday and Pugsley, Uncle Fester, Grandmama, butler Lurch, and the disembodied hand Thing. It has been the subject of multiple television adaptations over the years, most notably the ABC series which ran from 1964-1966 and starred John Astin as Gomez and Carolyn Jones as Morticia. There have also been two animated series adaptations to date as well as the live-action series “The New Addams Family” in the late 1990s.

There have also been a slew of “Addams Family” films. The 1991 Barry Sonnenfeld film grossed nearly $200 million at the box office and was followed by the sequel “Addams Family Values” in 1993. Those films starred Raul Julia as Gomez, Anjelica Huston as Morticia, Christopher Lloyd as Uncle Fester, Christina Ricci as Wednesday, and Jimmy Workman as Pugsley. They have gone on to achieve cult status since their release. Most recently, a computer animated film was released in 2019 by MGM that featured a voice cast including Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron.

