‘Mythbusters’ Host Adam Savage Denies Sister’s Sexual Abuse Allegations

A lawsuit has been filed against Adam Savage, the co-host of “Mythbusters,” alleging that he sexually abused his sister when they were both young children.

The suit was brought in New York by Miranda Pacchiana, who claims that Savage sexually assaulted her “repeatedly over the course of several years,” beginning when she was seven-years-old and he was nine.

“As a child, this experience shook my sense of safety and crushed my self-confidence. For decades afterward, I dealt with periods of depression and near-constant anxiety,” Pacchiana wrote in a statement on her blog. “The public needs to know that Adam Savage sexually abused me when I was a child, as set forth in the lawsuit that I have finally been able to bring after all of these years.”

Savage has denied the allegations via his lawyer Andrew Brettler, who provided Variety with the following statement from him.

“While I hope that my sister gets the help she needs to find peace, this needs to end. For many years, she has relentlessly and falsely attacked me and other members of my family to anyone who will listen. By spreading numerous untrue stories about us in pursuit of a financial bonanza, she has tortured our entire family and estranged herself from all of us. I will fight this groundless and offensive lawsuit and work to put this to rest once and for all,” Savage said in the statement.

The host and Pacchiana’s mother Karen Savage has also condemned the lawsuit in a statement obtained from Brettler.

“It makes me very sad to say this, but my daughter suffers from severe mental health challenges, and it’s devastating that she’s putting Adam and our entire family through this. Adam is a good man, and I support him completely,” reads her statement.

According to Pacchiana, who says she is filing the lawsuit under the New York Child Victims Act, she and her brother have not made contact in over two decades.

Savage is best known for having hosted the Discovery Channel series which aims to bust popular myths, until it was canceled by the network in 2016. The series has since been revived by the Science Channel with different hosts. He is currently the host of fellow Science Channel series “Savage Builds,” which premiered its first season last year.

More to come….