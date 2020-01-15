×

Adam McKay Sets Climate Change Anthology Series at HBO Max

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Adam McKay arrives at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles91st Academy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Adam McKay is a busy man.

The “Vice” and “Big Short” director has set up yet another series, this time an anthology drama called “The Uninhabitable Earth” about the potential disasters that could hit the planet as climate change worsens.

The series, which recieved the greenlight at HBO Max’s Television Critics’ Association press tour day, hails from wiip and is inspired by David Wallace-Wells’ best-selling book and New York Magazine article which imagine the possible futures that could result from the rapid warming of our planet. McKay, who recently closed a five-year, overall TV deal with HBO and HBO Max, is attached to write and direct the first episode.

Per HBO Max, the plan is for the first season to enlist top directors and writers to help create a show that “taps into our unease with just how delicately our planet is teetering on the precipice.”

“Adam is one of the rare artists who can deliver a pointed, impactful message in a piece of great entertainment,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT, and truTV. “I can’t wait to see what he does with this material, as there is no timelier and more relevant message than a wake-up call on climate change and the growing impact on our lives.” 

News of the show comes less than a week after another McKay project was announced at HBO, in the form of a “Parasite” limited series with original director Bong Joon Ho on board. McKay also has a limited series about Jeffrey Epstein and a drama about the showtime Lakers both set at the premium cabler. He has has worked on multiple HBO series throughout his career, most recently as an executive producer on the Emmy-winning show “Succession.”

“I’ve been chomping at the bit to get this show going. I’m very happy that HBO Max stepped up and made the commitment. There’s obviously no subject as vast and daunting,” said McKay of the new series. 

More TV

  • Victoria BBC

    Small Nation, Big Reach: The U.K. Exerts Outsize Influence in the World of Entertainment

    The sun never sets on the British entertainment empire. Whether it’s the BBC’s “Blue Planet II” wowing TV viewers in Beijing or Paddington Bear’s new movie making kids squeal in Bulgaria or the latest West End hit thrilling theater buffs on Broadway, Britain’s cultural offerings have conquered consumers the world over. Like the U.K.’s diplomatic prowess [...]

  • Snowpiercer

    'Snowpiercer' Team on Long Wait for Series: 'It Takes a Long Time to Get It Right'

    After Bong Joon Ho released his theatrical version of “Snowpiercer” in 2013 it didn’t take too long for a small-screen version to be put in development. An adaptation was ordered to pilot in 2015, but then things stalled. The show was eventually ordered to series in 2018, but it switched showrunners after that happened, and [...]

  • Adam McKay arrives at the Oscars,

    Adam McKay Sets Climate Change Anthology Series at HBO Max

    Adam McKay is a busy man. The “Vice” and “Big Short” director has set up yet another series, this time an anthology drama called “The Uninhabitable Earth” about the potential disasters that could hit the planet as climate change worsens. The series, which recieved the greenlight at HBO Max’s Television Critics’ Association press tour day, [...]

  • Steven Soderbergh

    Steven Soderbergh Sets Overall Deal With HBO, HBO Max

    Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh has inked a three-year overall with HBO and HBO Max. Under the deal, Soderbergh will develop content for both platforms which shall be exclusive in all forms of television and a first-look for films. The deal expands Soderbergh’s relationship with HBO Max, as he is already set to direct the feature “Let [...]

  • Wolfgang Puck Oscars Cousine

    Wolfgang Puck to Serve Up HBO Max Series About Catering

    Wolfgang Puck is cooking up a new series at HBO Max. The celebrity chef, known for concocting the menu at the Oscars each year, is executive producing a series called “The Event” about his catering company, which has been handed an eight-episode order at the forthcoming WarnerMedia streamer. The series was announced by HBO Max [...]

  • Aquaman

    Aquaman Animated Miniseries Set at HBO Max With James Wan Producing

    Aquaman is coming to HBO Max. The nascent WarnerMedia streamer has ordered a three-part animated series titled “Aquaman: King of Atlantis.” James Wan, who directed on worked on the story for the 2018 live-action “Aquaman” film, is onboard to executive produce the animated series. “King of Atlantis” will begin with Aquaman’s first day on the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad