Adam McKay Sets Climate Change Anthology Series at HBO Max

Adam McKay is a busy man.

The “Vice” and “Big Short” director has set up yet another series, this time an anthology drama called “The Uninhabitable Earth” about the potential disasters that could hit the planet as climate change worsens.

The series, which recieved the greenlight at HBO Max’s Television Critics’ Association press tour day, hails from wiip and is inspired by David Wallace-Wells’ best-selling book and New York Magazine article which imagine the possible futures that could result from the rapid warming of our planet. McKay, who recently closed a five-year, overall TV deal with HBO and HBO Max, is attached to write and direct the first episode.

Per HBO Max, the plan is for the first season to enlist top directors and writers to help create a show that “taps into our unease with just how delicately our planet is teetering on the precipice.”

“Adam is one of the rare artists who can deliver a pointed, impactful message in a piece of great entertainment,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT, and truTV. “I can’t wait to see what he does with this material, as there is no timelier and more relevant message than a wake-up call on climate change and the growing impact on our lives.”

News of the show comes less than a week after another McKay project was announced at HBO, in the form of a “Parasite” limited series with original director Bong Joon Ho on board. McKay also has a limited series about Jeffrey Epstein and a drama about the showtime Lakers both set at the premium cabler. He has has worked on multiple HBO series throughout his career, most recently as an executive producer on the Emmy-winning show “Succession.”

“I’ve been chomping at the bit to get this show going. I’m very happy that HBO Max stepped up and made the commitment. There’s obviously no subject as vast and daunting,” said McKay of the new series.