Adam Goldberg Developing Instagram Fame Series at Quibi (EXCLUSIVE)

Adam Goldberg, star of “God Friended Me” and the upcoming Russell Crowe pic “The Georgetown Project,” is developing a series at Quibi which is loosely based on his own experiences with social media, Variety has learned exclusively.

The project in question is called “@GeneralStories” (working title) and also hails from Eric Siegel (“The Emoji Movie,” “Men at Work”) and Stampede Ventures. Goldberg is on board to direct.

It follows millennial couple Charlie and Lake who decide to uproot their young family and hectic life in Los Angeles to move in with Lake’s parents and open a general store in a small East Coast town after a downsizing trend they notice on Instagram. Before they know it, they become Instagram stars themselves and what began as a hobby and sales tool to support the store, quickly become an obsession and exposes problems the family didn’t know (or weren’t prepared to admit) they had.

Goldberg and Siegel will executive produce the series alongside Ventures’ Greg Silverman and Paul Shapiro.

This marks the third series that Stampede has in development at Quibi. The first, as announced exclusively by Variety, is an eye-catching project about fake news and its impact on the 2016 presidential election, with “Dunkirk” and “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” alum Fionn Whitehead in the lead role. The second is a long distance relationship project from Oscar-winning couple Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman, who made the 2019 short “Skin.”

Goldberg is represented by Luber Roklin Entertainment and attorney Matt Rosen. Siegel is represented by APA, Nacelle Company, and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark.