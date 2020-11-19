Adam Conover, Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions Set Netflix Government Comedy Series

“Adam Ruins Everything” star Adam Conover and the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions are teaming up for a Netflix comedy series that explores the world of government.

“The G Word with Adam Conover” is described as a blend of sketch comedy and documentary that takes viewers inside the complex machinery of the U.S. government. Conover will introduce the civil servants who make it work, and take a satirical look at its shortcomings. The series is loosely inspired by Michael Lewis’ best-selling book “The Fifth Risk.”

The series was created by Conover, Jon Cohen, and Jon Wolf under their Fair Point production banner. All three will also serve as executive producers along with Higher Ground co-heads Tonia Davis and Priya Swaminathan.

Conover is best known as the star, writer, and creator of the truTV series “Adam Ruins Everything,” in which he aimed to dispel misconceptions in people’s everyday lives on subjects such as voting, nutrition, and guns. He also hosts the Nickelodeon game show “The Crystal Maze” and has lent his voice to animated shows like Netflix’s “BoJack Horseman” and “Tuca and Bertie.”

He is repped by UTA, Artists First, and Morris Yorn.

The Obamas founded Higher Ground and signed a production deal with Netflix in 2018. To date, they have produced documentaries such as “Crip Camp” and “American Factory” for the streamer, and are developing multiple scripted projects as well.