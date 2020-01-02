Watch Variety’s ‘Actors on Actors’ Tonight on PBS SoCal Featuring Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez, Adam Sandler and More

Variety and PBS SoCal’s 11th edition of the Emmy award-winning series “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” premieres Thursday on PBS SoCal at 8 p.m. PT.

“Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” features one-on-one conversations between this season’s top awards contenders. All four episodes will air on PBS stations across the nation as well as the World Channel before streaming on the PBS Video app following the premiere.

“In its eleventh season, Actors on Actors has become a dynamic Emmy Award-winning franchise for Variety and PBS SoCal,” said Variety editor-in-chief Claudia Eller. “This season features conversations with some of the biggest stars in the movie business.”

The first episode will feature conversations between Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”) and Renée Zellweger (“Judy”); Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) and Adam Sandler (“Uncut Gems”); and Awkwafina (“The Farewell”) and Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”).

The second episode, airing at 8:30 p.m. PT, pairs Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”) with Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”); Chris Evans (“Knives Out”) with Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”); and Mindy Kaling (“Late Night”) with Constance Wu (“Hustlers”).

The third episode, airing at 9 p.m. PT, pairs Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”) with Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”); Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”) with Alfre Woodard (“Clemency”); and Shia LaBeouf (“Honey Boy”) with Kristen Stewart (“Seberg”).

The fourth episode, airing at 9:30 p.m. PT, pairs Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”) with Robert Pattinson (“The Lighthouse”), Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”) with Sterling K. Brown (“Waves”); and Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”) with Florence Pugh (“Little Women”).

“The incredible lineup of talent this season is sure to be especially compelling for our PBS viewers who look to PBS SoCal and Variety to provide an in-depth look at each year’s extraordinary work in film,” said Andrew Russell, president and CEO of the Public Media Group of Southern California.

RELATED VIDEO: