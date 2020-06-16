Action Park Series in the Works at Hulu (EXCLUSIVE)

Hulu is developing a comedy series about the notorious New Jersey theme park Action Park, Variety has learned.

The half-hour series is based on the book “Action Park: Fast Times, Wild Rides, and the Untold Story of America’s Most Dangerous Amusement Park” by Andy Mulvihill and Jake Rossen. The book was acquired by 20th Century Fox Television and Hulu in a competitive situation.

The show is described the almost impossible-to-believe story of the legendary, dangerous amusement park where millions were entertained and almost as many bruises were sustained. It will be told through the eyes Andy Mulvihill, the son of the park’s idiosyncratic founder, Gene Mulvihill.

Jason Winer and Jon Radler will executive produce the series via their Small Dog Picture Co. Mulvhill and Rosen will serve as consultants. 20th TV, where Small Dog is under an overall deal, will produce.

Action Park first opened in the late 1970s and closed in 1996. It was often called “Accident Park,” “Class Action Park,” and “Traction Park” due to the unsafe rides and attractions that made the park infamous. Many guests were injured during their time in the park, including multiple fatalities.

This is not the first time the park has been the subject of an onscreen project. Johnny Knoxville starred in the film “Action Point” back in 2018. Knoxville played a fictionalized version of Gene Mulvihill named D.C. Carver as he relates the story of how he used to own a famous amusement park.

The authors were repped by ICM on behalf of Writers House. Winer is repped by ICM Partners.