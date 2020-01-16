Acorn TV Snaps Up North American Rights to ‘Deadwater Fell’ With David Tennant

Acorn TV has acquired exclusive North American rights to British drama “Deadwater Fell,” which launched on Channel 4 last week.

Produced by Kudos, the dark Scottish-set thriller is headlined by “Broadchurch” and “Good Omens” star David Tennant. “Deadwater Fell” is sold by Endemol Shine International.

The four-part drama premiered strongly on Channel 4, scoring 2.6 million overnight viewers and a 14.7% share.

The series will make its U.S. premiere in April on streaming service Acorn TV, which is owned by AMC Networks and specialises in British and international television.

Tennant stars as a Scottish doctor whose wife and three young children are murdered in a fire, with mistrust and suspicion tearing apart a small Scottish community.

Don Klees, senior VP of programming for Acorn TV at AMC Networks, said: “Featuring an incredible ensemble cast led by David Tennant and Cush Jumbo, ‘Deadwater Fell’ is an excellent addition to our Acorn TV Original lineup with its beautiful Scottish setting and a gripping script that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats as new revelations arise.”