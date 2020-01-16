×

Acorn TV Snaps Up North American Rights to ‘Deadwater Fell’ With David Tennant

By

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Acorn TV

Acorn TV has acquired exclusive North American rights to British drama “Deadwater Fell,” which launched on Channel 4 last week.

Produced by Kudos, the dark Scottish-set thriller is headlined by “Broadchurch” and “Good Omens” star David Tennant. “Deadwater Fell” is sold by Endemol Shine International.

The four-part drama premiered strongly on Channel 4, scoring 2.6 million overnight viewers and a 14.7% share.

The series will make its U.S. premiere in April on streaming service Acorn TV, which is owned by AMC Networks and specialises in British and international television.

Tennant stars as a Scottish doctor whose wife and three young children are murdered in a fire, with mistrust and suspicion tearing apart a small Scottish community.

Don Klees, senior VP of programming for Acorn TV at AMC Networks, said: “Featuring an incredible ensemble cast led by David Tennant and Cush Jumbo, ‘Deadwater Fell’ is an excellent addition to our Acorn TV Original lineup with its beautiful Scottish setting and a gripping script that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats as new revelations arise.”

More TV

  • Acorn TV Snaps Up North American

    Acorn TV Snaps Up North American Rights to 'Deadwater Fell' With David Tennant

    Acorn TV has acquired exclusive North American rights to British drama “Deadwater Fell,” which launched on Channel 4 last week. Produced by Kudos, the dark Scottish-set thriller is headlined by “Broadchurch” and “Good Omens” star David Tennant. “Deadwater Fell” is sold by Endemol Shine International. The four-part drama premiered strongly on Channel 4, scoring 2.6 [...]

  • Stephen Graham Venom 2

    'Irishman' Star Stephen Graham Sets Up Matriarch Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Irishman” star Stephen Graham is getting into the production business. The British actor tells Variety that he has set up a production company entitled Matriarch Productions, which he is to run with his wife Hannah – a close collaborator on all of Graham’s projects.  The business, which is currently based out of Leicestershire in northern [...]

  • hoda-jenna-today

    NBC Will Add Live Studio Audience to 'Hoda & Jenna' (EXCLUSIVE)

    NBC News paired Jenna Bush Hager with Hoda Kotb nearly a year ago in the fourth hour of its venerable “Today” morning franchise.  And yet, the duo feels like their show is only now just about to launch. After taking time off for individual maternity leaves last year, Kotb and Hager hadn’t really spent much [...]

  • Demi Lovato

    Demi Lovato to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl

    Demi Lovato, who was announced this week as a performer at the Grammy Awards, will sing the National Anthem a week later as part of Super Bowl LIV pregame festivities at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, February 2, the NFL and the Fox network announced today. The pregame show, including the National Anthem, [...]

  • Netflix-logo-N-icon

    Netflix Hires Director Nils Boekamp as It Expands Berlin Office (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix has hired director Nils Boekamp to oversee documentary for the German-speaking market out of Berlin, as the streaming giant’s German ambitions gather pace. A spokesperson confirmed to Variety that Boekamp has joined the streaming giant, and will oversee documentary efforts for the German-speaking DACH region, which includes Germany, Austria and Switzerland.  Boekamp is a [...]

  • Adele Haenel attends the 2020 Film

    Production Forum to Discuss How to Prevent Sexual Harassment on Set

    When “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” star Adèle Haenel revealed that as a child actor she had been a victim of sexual harassment, the French star kicked off an industry-wide reckoning that began in November 2019 and continues to this day. As the industry continues to grapple with these necessary questions, the Paris-based Production [...]

  • Soleil Moon Frye

    'Punky Brewster' Sequel Series Ordered at Peacock

    Peacock is putting Punky in prime position. NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service has officially greenlit a follow-up series to the classic sitcom “Punky Brewster.” The announcement was made Thursday just hours before NBCU is set to demonstrate the service in a presentation for investors. The new “Punky Brewster” will see the return of original series star [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad