Cornhole Mania 2020 to Air on ESPN and ESPN2

The American Cornhole League (ACL) announced Cornhole Mania 2020 will be televised on ESPN and ESPN2 on Saturday, May 9.

The event will be held in Rock Hill, S.C. at the Rock Hill sports and events center. The doubles competition is slated for 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET on ESPN, with singles in primetime on ESPN2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to televise live sports on our networks for fans to enjoy,” said Burke Magnus, ESPN’s executive vice president of programming. “These past two months, we’ve seen the importance of shared experiences in uniting us all. We look forward to continuing that with the upcoming ACL pro qualifier.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACL pivoted to virtual and digital competition in recent weeks, allowing more than 60,000 ACL registered players to compete through ACL Virtual and Facebook while staying at home.

Commissioner and founder of The American Cornhole League Stacy Moore said she hopes the virtual competition will bring a little entertainment to fans during this difficult time.

“We hope that the resumption of competition will help in some small way be entertaining sports fans at home. We are very grateful for everyone involved that has helped make this possible––from the City of Rock Hill. S.C. to the South Carolina State Officials to our broadcast partner in ESPN and production team.”

In 2017, ESPN and the ACL signed a multi-year deal, and the league hosts competitions and tournaments across the amateur, collegiate and professional ranks with thousands of players taking part every year.