ABC’s ‘Disney Family Singalong’ Heads to Disney Plus

Disney Plus is making hit ABC television special “The Disney Family Singalong” available to subscribers of its new streaming platform.

The one-hour lockdown special first aired in the U.S. on Disney’s ABC network on April 16, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, and is now available on the Disney Plus service in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

The remote singalong scored massive numbers for the network, with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49 — more than double its nearest competitors on the night — and drew 10.3 million total viewers.

The show featured performances from the likes of Demi Lovato, Michael Bublé, Ariana Grande and Christina Aguilera, along with a small cameo from Beyoncé.

The singalong event featured celebrities with their families as they took on their favorite Disney tunes from their homes, and included a performance of “We’re All in This Together” with Kenny Ortega and his friends from “High School Musical.” James Monroe Iglehart and the Broadway Company of Disney’s “Aladdin” also reunited for a rendition of “Friend Like Me.”

The special kicked off with a vocal warm up by Kristin Chenoweth, special introductions by Tracee Ellis Ross and Elle Fanning, and performances throughout the event including: “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” with Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé; “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” with Christina Aguilera; “I Won’t Say I’m In Love” with Ariana Grande; “I Wanna Be Like You” with Darren Criss; “I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” with Donny Osmond; “Let It Go” with Amber Riley; “The Bare Necessities” with Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner; and “You’ve Got a Friend In Me” with Josh Groban.

There was also an animated character to guide the on-screen lyrics, so that audiences could follow along in harmony as celebrities sung Disney melodies.

“The Disney Family Singalong” was produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers included Done+Dusted’s Hamish Hamilton, Katy Mullan and Raj Kapoor.