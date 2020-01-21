ABC Orders Western Comedy Pilot From Sherry Bilsing-Graham, Ellen Kreamer

ABC has handed out their first comedy pilot order of the 2020-2021 season.

ABC has ordered the single-cam project “Prospect.” It is described as a comedic western about an idealistic young woman who moves to the frontier to be a schoolteacher. Her ideals are quickly tested when she learns that her students are rowdy ranch hands, not children.

“Prospect” hails from the team of Sherry Bilsing-Graham and Ellen Kreamer. Both will serve as writers and executive producers, with Randall Einhorn attached to direct the pilot and executive produce. ABC Studios, where Bilsing-Graham and Kreamer and Einhorn are currently under overall deals, will produce.

Bilsing-Graham and Kreamer have previously worked together on shows such as “Friends,” “Joey,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine,” “Trial and Error,” and “American Housewife.” They also co-created the Fox series “I Hate My Teenage Daughter.”

Einhorn has previously directed multiple episodes of “The Office,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Nurse Jackie,” and “Fargo.” He is also directing the HBO Max dark comedy pilot “Gumshoe.”

He is repped by Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Goodman Schenkman & Brecheen, LLP.

ABC’s other pilot orders for next season have thus far been dramas. The network ordered the vampire soap opera pilot “The Brides” from the team behind “Riverdale.” ABC has also commissioned a pilot for a follow-up to the classic drama series “Thirtysomething.” The new show, titled “Thirtysomething(else),” will follow the kids of the original series’ main characters with multiple original cast members attached to return for the pilot.