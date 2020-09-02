ABC to Air Voter Participation Special Featuring Kevin Hart, Scarlett Johansson, Michelle Obama, Cindy McCain

ABC wants to get out the vote ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

The network will air hourlong special “VOMO: Vote or Miss Out,” created by online media outlet ATTN:, on Monday, Sept. 14. Billed as a nonpartisan comedy event, comedian Kevin Hart is set to emcee the special featuring comedic bits, stand-up acts and a musical performance, as well as information on voting and procedural changes due to the pandemic.

Special guests include 2 Chainz and Lil Baby, Cristela Alonzo, Tim Allen, Whitney Cummings, Will Ferrell, Kaia Gerber, Charlamagne Tha God, Tiffany Haddish, Jon Hamm, Scarlett Johansson, Liza Koshy, Jay Leno, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith.

Among the political guests slated to appear are Michelle Obama, former California governor Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, Ann Romney and Cindy McCain.

“Voter participation is in ATTN:’s DNA, and we hope that we can create an event that will speak to all generations, young and old, in a way that shows them that by engaging in the political process, we have an exceptional opportunity to have our voices and values reflected at every level of government,” said ATTN: co-founder Matthew Segal.

Presented by T-Mobile, the special is produced by sara + tom, the production company founded by “The Conners” executive producers Sara Gilbert and Tom Werner, as well as event production company Done+Dusted and nonpartisan noprofit When We All Vote.

“We have a societal responsibility to participate in our country’s democracy,” said Werner. “This nonpartisan special will, through comedy, encourage people to vote this November.”